Why do you never see your AC drop below 16°c?

The 16°C cap isn’t just a random figure, it’s a thoughtfully designed limit based on the principles of cooling systems and the capabilities of refrigerant technology. Trying to cool a room below this temperature can be quite inefficient and may lead to various issues, such as the system freezing up.

Air conditioners function by pulling heat from the indoor air and releasing it outside using refrigerants like R-32 or R-410A. If you push the unit to cool below 16°C, especially in humid or poorly ventilated spaces, condensation can freeze on the evaporator coil, which can ultimately cause the system to break down.