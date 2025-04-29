Why do you never see your AC drop below 16°c?

As the temperatures rise across India, many of us find ourselves reaching for the remote to turn the air conditioner down to its lowest setting. But have you ever noticed that, regardless of the brand, most air conditioners just won’t cool below 16 degrees Celsius? There’s actually a solid reason for this, and it all comes down to science, safety, and efficiency.
The 16°C cap isn’t just a random figure, it’s a thoughtfully designed limit based on the principles of cooling systems and the capabilities of refrigerant technology. Trying to cool a room below this temperature can be quite inefficient and may lead to various issues, such as the system freezing up.
Air conditioners function by pulling heat from the indoor air and releasing it outside using refrigerants like R-32 or R-410A. If you push the unit to cool below 16°C, especially in humid or poorly ventilated spaces, condensation can freeze on the evaporator coil, which can ultimately cause the system to break down.
According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in India and various global energy organisations, keeping indoor temperatures between 24–26°C is not only energy-efficient but also healthier. It's often suggested that 24°C should be the default setting for air conditioners to help cut down on electricity use and lessen environmental impact. Constant exposure to extremely cold indoor air can lead to respiratory problems, muscle stiffness, and a higher risk of infections.
With energy costs on the rise and climate change becoming a pressing issue, manufacturers are increasingly prioritising sustainable cooling technologies. But for now, 16°C is the lowest setting you can achieve, both by design and for very good reasons.