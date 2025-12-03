A watch company seamlessly merges analog with digital in their latest edit

Casio India, unveiled the newest addition to its iconic Casio Vintage family. Rooted in the nostalgic charm of Casio’s early digital-analog creations, the AQ-240 blends retro sensibilities with contemporary refinement, crafted in a silhouette designed to stand apart.

Available in three colorways, teal, silver and gold, the Casio Vintage AQ-240 marks an evolution in the brand’s heritage-inspired portfolio. The timepiece introduces a softly rounded octagonal case, an expression of Retro-Modern design that bridges past decades with today’s minimalist sophistication. The AQ-240 not only revives the spirit of classic Casio craftsmanship but elevates it through clean geometry, balanced proportions, and a sleek horizontal link band that enhances its vintage appeal.