A watch company seamlessly merges analog with digital in their latest edit

Casio India, unveiled the newest addition to its iconic Casio Vintage family. Rooted in the nostalgic charm of Casio’s early digital-analog creations, the AQ-240 blends retro sensibilities with contemporary refinement, crafted in a silhouette designed to stand apart.
Available in three colorways, teal, silver and gold, the Casio Vintage AQ-240 marks an evolution in the brand’s heritage-inspired portfolio. The timepiece introduces a softly rounded octagonal case, an expression of Retro-Modern design that bridges past decades with today’s minimalist sophistication. The AQ-240 not only revives the spirit of classic Casio craftsmanship but elevates it through clean geometry, balanced proportions, and a sleek horizontal link band that enhances its vintage appeal.
At the heart of the watch is its signature dual-display dial, seamlessly merging analog hands with a digital screen. Framed by a radiant sun-ray finish, the dial delivers clarity, depth and dimensionality, while the distinctive TV-shaped display window adds an unmistakable retro touch.Designed for modern lifestyles, the AQ-240 offers practical utility through features such as dual time, enabling seamless transitions across time zones, and intuitive timekeeping supported by Casio’s reliable quartz movement. Every detail, from its refined case structure to its comfortable stainless-steel band, underscores Casio’s ongoing commitment to accessible craftsmanship and enduring style.
With its seamless blend of retro charm and modern refinement, the Casio Vintage AQ-240 reaffirms the brand’s legacy of timeless design and everyday functionality. This new release stands as a tribute to Casio’s history while charting a fresh course for the future of the Vintage collection.
Priced at₹4,995 for the teal and silver variants and ₹6,995 for the gold design, the Casio Vintage AQ-240 series will be available across select Casio stores, key retail partners, and on Casio India’s official website.