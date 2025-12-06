Vacheron Constantin introduces the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin

Vacheron Constantin pays tribute to its long legacy of refined crafts manship and technical savoir-faire with three new interpretations ofthe Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin, set in a case measuring 36.5 mm by 8.43 mm. Two models – one in 18K 5N pink gold and one in 18K white gold – are the first non-gem-set Traditionnelle watches to be offered in this case size and are complemented by a second 18K white gold model with a diamond-set bezel.

What is special in this Vacheron Consstantin piece?

With aesthetics always at the service of functionality, the classical allure of traditional watchmaking is translated into distinctively elegant, contemporary design codes: a stepped round case and fluted caseback; straight-sided lugs and a slender bezel. The dial designs emphasise balance, proportion and legibility, with a railway minute-track, faceted Dauphine-type hands and applied gold baton-style hour-markers.

The perpetual calendar is deeply anchored in the Maison’s history. The first example made by Vacheron Constantin was an 1884 perpetual calendar observatory watch now held in the Maison’s private collection. A complex mechanism, the perpetual calendar must automatically adjust to take into account the anomalies of the Gregorian calendar, including leap years as well as months of different lengths, with no need for manual correction until 2100.