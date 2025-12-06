What are large-cap funds? Who should invest in these mutual funds

Some general features of large-cap funds include:

Investment of at least 80% of the funds into the stocks of large-cap companies (as per guidelines from the Securities and Exchange Board of India – SEBI);

Focus on offering investors stable prices, high liquidity, and moderate growth over the long term

Investments made across various sectors to help diversify and reduce risk

Managed by qualified professionals who monitor the company’s fundamental data on an ongoing basis.

Comparatively, while large-cap funds tend to exhibit lower levels of volatility than mid or small-cap funds, large-cap funds are also viewed as being more effective than holding other types of investments when viewed as a means of creating long-term wealth, especially as they remain the least likely to incur significant losses.

Who are best suited for large-cap funds?

Large-cap funds are ideal for:

Conservative or moderate investors, who want more exposure to equities with lower volatility.

First-time equity investors, a safer way to enter the stock market.

Long-term investors, who have financial goals of 5 years or more.

Core portfolio investors, serving as the consistent foundation for a well-diversified portfolio.

Investors Looking for Liquidity: The liquid nature of these funds means redemption will not have a significant effect on their market values.

How large-cap funds work