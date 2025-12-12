Timeless Velocity: Aston Martin Unveils Its Watch Collection

A Collection Driven by Design

Blending technical sophistication and timeless appeal, the collection explores two emblematic pillars: ‘Timeless’, a capsule of vintage-inspired watches honouring Aston Martin’s heritage, and ‘Icon’, a modern luxury range that reflects the marque’s sleek contemporary profile.

Signature materials such as titanium, genuine carbon fibre, and silicone straps echo Aston Martin’s automotive design codes, while tactile details — stitching patterns inspired by car interiors and wheel rim–shaped dials — create a visceral connection between the wearer and the world of performance. At the heart of the collection is the TRG Automatic, a skeleton-dial masterpiece powered by a Japanese automatic movement and housed in a lightweight titanium tonneau case. Its open structure pays tribute to Aston Martin’s signature rims, while its carbon fibre case flank and performance-textured strap evoke both precision and power.