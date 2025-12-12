Timeless Velocity: Aston Martin Unveils Its Watch Collection

With a legacy defined by elegance and engineering mastery, Aston Martin is thrilled to announce the India launch of its first-ever Watch Collection. Envisioned as a bold new expression of the marque’s DNA, the collection brings the spirit of the brand from road to wrist, with timepieces that embody the artistry and power synonymous with Aston Martin. Developed with Timex Group, this collection marks a new chapter in Aston Martin’s lifestyle universe, delivering a curated design language that resonates with collectors, connoisseurs, and style drivers alike.
Blending technical sophistication and timeless appeal, the collection explores two emblematic pillars: ‘Timeless’, a capsule of vintage-inspired watches honouring Aston Martin’s heritage, and ‘Icon’, a modern luxury range that reflects the marque’s sleek contemporary profile.
Signature materials such as titanium, genuine carbon fibre, and silicone straps echo Aston Martin’s automotive design codes, while tactile details — stitching patterns inspired by car interiors and wheel rim–shaped dials — create a visceral connection between the wearer and the world of performance. At the heart of the collection is the TRG Automatic, a skeleton-dial masterpiece powered by a Japanese automatic movement and housed in a lightweight titanium tonneau case. Its open structure pays tribute to Aston Martin’s signature rims, while its carbon fibre case flank and performance-textured strap evoke both precision and power.
Designed, manufactured, and distributed by Timex Group, a global leader in watchmaking innovation, the collection reflects the very best of British luxury and global craft excellence. Expanding its already diverse portfolio that includes collaborations with leading luxury and fashion houses, Timex Group strengthens its presence in India’s premium watch segment through this strategic partnership with Aston Martin, bringing advanced engineering and accessible luxury to the market. Priced from ₹17,995 to ₹57,995.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.