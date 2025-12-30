Explore Franck Muller’s expression of art and elegance

The Vanguard Sfumato Slim is an exceptional timepiece inspired by the Renaissance and the renowned painting technique. The Italian word Sfumato, meaning “softened”, was famously adopted by masters such as Leonardo da Vinci to create depth and atmosphere through subtle transitions of tone and colour, avoiding harshlines.
The Vanguard Sfumato Slim brings this timeless artistic method into the world of haute horlogerie. Its dial, with delicate gradations of colour, reflects the essence of Sfumato, guiding the eye towards the centre in a way that evokes both focus and reflection. The dial’s gradient effect invites the wearer into a world of calm and introspection. It is an invitation to pause, contemplate, and appreciate the beauty found in subtle colour transitions.
The Vanguard Sfumato Slim is powered by an in-house automatic movement, offering a 40-hour power reserve. Visible through the transparent sapphire caseback, the movement showcases exquisite traditional finishes, including Geneva stripes, perlage, and a moonphase indicator at 6 o’clock, providing a poetic way to observe the passage of time. Each detail of the movement is meticulously crafted, ensuring not only precision but also a visual harmony that complements the watch’s overall aesthetics.
The dial is softly polished and sun-brushed, its surface brought to life with a subtle colour gradient that darkens at the edges and lightens towards the centre. Three layers of colour are applied, with each dial carefully rotated a quarter turn, the same meticulous process extending to the flange. Once hand-painted, the dial is coated with a delicate layer of lacquer, enhancing both depth and protection.
Available in a refined palette of deep blue, salmon, brown, green, beige, light blue, pink, violet, turquoise, and lilac, the dial is meticulously prepared with precise openings for the markers and flange, while hour markers and subdial graduations above 6 o’clock are expertly applied. The watch is housed in the iconic Vanguard case, with the distinctive lines that have become synonymous with Franck Muller. The collection is available in large gold, rose gold, and yellow gold versions, with diamonds set on the case for those who appreciate a touch of brilliance and luxury.
A timepiece that embodies artistry and precision, it is a visual meditation on the nature of time, light, and art. With the Vanguard Sfumato Slim, Franck Muller offers a work of horological art that connects past and future, where history and innovation come together in perfect harmony.