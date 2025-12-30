Explore Franck Muller’s expression of art and elegance

The Vanguard Sfumato Slim is an exceptional timepiece inspired by the Renaissance and the renowned painting technique. The Italian word Sfumato, meaning “softened”, was famously adopted by masters such as Leonardo da Vinci to create depth and atmosphere through subtle transitions of tone and colour, avoiding harshlines.

The Franck Muller Vanguard SFumato Slim is known for its artistic gradient dial

The Vanguard Sfumato Slim brings this timeless artistic method into the world of haute horlogerie. Its dial, with delicate gradations of colour, reflects the essence of Sfumato, guiding the eye towards the centre in a way that evokes both focus and reflection. The dial’s gradient effect invites the wearer into a world of calm and introspection. It is an invitation to pause, contemplate, and appreciate the beauty found in subtle colour transitions.