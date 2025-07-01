4 things to ask your colourist before going blonde

"How blonde can I actually go without frying my hair?"

Let’s get real: your hair isn’t a magic canvas. It's more like a moody ex, and it reacts, it breaks, and it needs boundaries. Ask your colorist how light you can go in one session without ending up with straw-like strands. Slow and steady wins the bleach race.

"Will blonde suit my skin tone, or will I look like a sad banana?"

Not all blondes are created equal. There’s icy platinum, buttery blonde, ash, beige, strawberry... the list goes on. Your colorist should help you pick a shade that complements your complexion. Because let’s be honest, no one wants to walk out looking like a bad '90s pop star flashback.