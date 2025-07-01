Lifestyle

4 things to ask your colourist before going blonde

Thinking of going blonde for the first time? Here are 4 must-ask questions for your colorist to ensure your blonde era begins with brilliance not breakage
So, you’ve finally decided to take the platinum plunge or dip your toes into honey-toned territory. Congratulations and welcome to the Blonde Ambition Club! But before you let your colorist mix up a cocktail of bleach and dreams, it’s time to get down to the root of things (pun very much intended). Going blonde for the first time isn’t just a beauty decision, it’s a lifestyle shift. And your first salon chat should be anything but shy.

"How blonde can I actually go without frying my hair?"
Let’s get real: your hair isn’t a magic canvas. It's more like a moody ex, and it reacts, it breaks, and it needs boundaries. Ask your colorist how light you can go in one session without ending up with straw-like strands. Slow and steady wins the bleach race.

"Will blonde suit my skin tone, or will I look like a sad banana?"
Not all blondes are created equal. There’s icy platinum, buttery blonde, ash, beige, strawberry... the list goes on. Your colorist should help you pick a shade that complements your complexion. Because let’s be honest, no one wants to walk out looking like a bad '90s pop star flashback.

"What’s the maintenance situation, are we talking low-key or full-time commitment?"
Spoiler: blonde isn’t chill. Ask about root touch-up timelines, toner refreshes, and whether your shower will now include purple shampoo and silent hair prayers. If you're a once-every-six-months salon-goer, it’s time to re-evaluate your habits or embrace the dark side.

"What products do I need to not kill my new blonde strands?"
Blonde hair is needy, it wants masks, oils, UV protection, and the occasional pep talk. Your colorist should recommend a solid post-bleach routine. This isn’t just dye; it’s a relationship.

