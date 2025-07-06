Stress eating vs intuitive snacking: How to tell the difference?

Stress eating is driven by emotion. Whether it’s anxiety, boredom, loneliness, or frustration, it shows up as an urgent craving, often for comfort foods like sugar, salt, or carbs. You may not even be hungry, but the act of eating temporarily numbs uncomfortable feelings. It’s impulsive, often mindless, and unfortunately, it tends to leave you feeling worse afterward with guilt, bloating, and a sense of loss of control.

On the flip side, intuitive snacking comes from listening to your body. You feel a physical cue like a growling stomach or low energy, and you respond with a snack that satisfies both taste and nourishment. There’s no shame or second-guessing involved, and you typically feel content and balanced afterward. It’s about being present and intentional with food, not using it as a coping mechanism.