3 reasons to never order truffle dishes at restaurants

Truffle. The word alone sounds luxurious — earthy, mysterious, seductive. But before you fall under its spell and drop half your dinner budget on truffle fries, let’s talk. Because most truffle dishes served at restaurants? They’re not as luxe as you think. In fact, they might just be one of the most overhyped menu items out there.
Here’s why you should probably skip that truffle mac next time:
It’s almost never real Truffle
Let’s start with the big one: most restaurant dishes labelled ‘truffle’ are made with truffle oil, not real truffle. And truffle oil? It’s usually made with synthetic flavour compounds like 2, 4-dithiapentane — not exactly the wild-foraged, hand-dug delicacy you’re picturing. You’re not getting slivers of an ultra-rare truffle freshly shaved on your pizza. You’re getting chemical cologne sprayed on carbs.
It overpowers the whole dish
Real truffle has a complex, subtle earthiness. Truffle oil? Not so much. It’s loud. It’s aggressive and it steamrolls over every other flavour on the plate. Your perfectly crispy fries? Now just tastes like artificial mushroom funk. That creamy mac and cheese? Gone under a cloud of overbearing ‘truffle essence.’ Unless you’re somewhere that knows how to really use truffle (read: not your average café), prepare for a one-note dish that smells stronger than it tastes.
You’re paying a luxury price for a grocery store gimmick
Restaurants love using the word ‘truffle’ to hike up the prices. Slap it on a dish and suddenly it’s ₹800 truffle fries or ₹1,200 truffle pasta. The secret? That bottle of truffle oil costs less than your Uber ride home. You’re not eating luxury — you’re eating hype.
Unless someone’s shaving fresh truffle onto your plate in a fine-dine setting with tweezers and a tiny golden grate — skit it. That overpriced truffle oil pasta? It’s not luxury, it’s a scented scam. Your wallet, your gut and your taste buds deserve better.
Order the fries. Hold the fake fungus.