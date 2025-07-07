3 reasons to never order truffle dishes at restaurants

Here’s why you should probably skip that truffle mac next time:

It’s almost never real Truffle

Let’s start with the big one: most restaurant dishes labelled ‘truffle’ are made with truffle oil, not real truffle. And truffle oil? It’s usually made with synthetic flavour compounds like 2, 4-dithiapentane — not exactly the wild-foraged, hand-dug delicacy you’re picturing. You’re not getting slivers of an ultra-rare truffle freshly shaved on your pizza. You’re getting chemical cologne sprayed on carbs.

It overpowers the whole dish

Real truffle has a complex, subtle earthiness. Truffle oil? Not so much. It’s loud. It’s aggressive and it steamrolls over every other flavour on the plate. Your perfectly crispy fries? Now just tastes like artificial mushroom funk. That creamy mac and cheese? Gone under a cloud of overbearing ‘truffle essence.’ Unless you’re somewhere that knows how to really use truffle (read: not your average café), prepare for a one-note dish that smells stronger than it tastes.