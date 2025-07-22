This new luxury hotel is the latest addition to the Aravali hills of Udaipur

The Fairmont Udaipur Palace is a new breathtaking palace perched atop the ancient Aravali Hills in Udaipur. More than a hotel, this is an ethereal destination designed for modern day royalty; a realm where majestic design, immersive rituals, the romance of the hills and rejuvenation of the senses come together across a sprawling 18-acre estate. With 327 rooms and suites, seven distinct event venues, eight dining concepts, a transformative wellness sanctuary, and layered experiences built on Rajasthan’s poetic legacy of timeless art, craft and hospitality, this palace invites every guest into a world where awe meets artisanal creation.

New luxury hotel is the latest addition to the Aravali hills of Udaipur

Rooted in the distinct architectural style of Mewar’s great fortresses, Fairmont Udaipur Palace rises above rock and marble, chattris and courtyards, stepwells and terraces as a masterpiece sculpted to celebrate design, culture and the natural flora and fauna of the destination.

Guests enter through the grand Raj Dwar, a dramatic fortress gateway flanked by cannons, setting the tone for a grand arrival into the palace.

From the soaring dome and royal chandelier of the Palace Lobby with the enchanting virgin hills in the backdrop and breathtaking valley views to the shaded elegance of Panther Patio, the palace unfurls like a story etched in time— through intricately layered pavilions, gardens, colonnades and terraces that reflect the property’s design ethos that blends the region’s traditional craftmanship with contemporary style.

The palace honours the primal forces through its three interconnected wings: Surya Mahal, the Sun Palace, bathed in golden morning light, Chandra Mahal, the Moon Palace, cool and contemplative and Agni Mahal, the Fire Palace, where glowing torch-lined corridors and flickering hearths evoke the power and presence of eternal flame.

With a blend of handcrafted detail with sweeping views of the forested hillsides and sun-drenched courtyards, every space is steeped in comfort, beauty, and contemplative charm — a living tribute to nature, memory, and timeless design. At the heart of Fairmont Udaipur Palace is the majestic leopard, symbolizing resilience, grace, and quiet ambition. Depicted in regal sculptures and works of art, it celebrates the spirit of the wild with silent poise and power. The vibrant world of Rajasthani arts and crafts comes alive through the skilled hands of local artisans from villages supported by Fairmont Udaipur Palace. Every detail is a tribute to India's living heritage — from embroidered artworks, each a labor of love by village craftsmen, to shimmering deep blue panels lining the corridors and courtyards. These intricately adorned panels showcase Thikri work — a traditional Rajasthani mirror inlay craft — etched with motifs that reflect the region’s natural beauty and royal legacy.