Chopard, Official Partner to the 78th Cannes International Film Festival

As the 78th Cannes International Film Festival (13–24 May 2025) prepares to roll out its iconic red carpet, Chopard is poised to continue its enduring love story with the silver screen. A loyal partner of the Festival since 1998, the Maison will accompany leading talents from the world of cinema throughout the twelve day celebration of film at its finest.
This treasured partnership took root when Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard, reimagined the Palme d’or in 1997. Since then, Chopard’s artisans have held the exclusive honour of crafting every official trophy presented at the Festival’s closing ceremony. Featuring a heart-shaped stem and 19 leaves of ethical yellow gold, set on an emerald-cut rock crystal base, the Palme d’or is a radiant emblem of the longstanding alliance between the Maison and Cannes.
A testament to Chopard’s unrivalled craftsmanship, the Palme d’or is crafted in the same ateliers as the Maison’s iconic Red Carpet Collection – an annual suite of Haute Joaillerie creations, with as many pieces unveiled for every year of the Festival’s existence. On 13 May, Chopard is revealing 78 dazzling designs in the theme of Caroline’s Universe — an intimate exploration of the Maison’s artistic director’s inspirations.
As a fervent supporter of cinema in all its forms, Chopard also champions emerging talent through the Trophée Chopard. At an official Festival dinner on 16 May, the 25th edition of this prestigious award will be presented to rising stars Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett — continuing the tradition of honouring one actress and one actor. This year’s ceremony will be graced by Godmother Angelina Jolie.
To celebrate the magic of cinema, Caroline Scheufele will once again host the legendary Chopard grand soirée on 19 May. A universe of glamour and enchantment, the evening will unveil masterpieces from the Red Carpet Collection, elegantly paired with silhouettes from Caroline’s Couture.
Throughout the Festival fortnight, the Maison will welcome its guests to the famed Chopard Rooftop, perched on the 7th floor of the Hôtel Martinez.