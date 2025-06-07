Chopard, Official Partner to the 78th Cannes International Film Festival

A testament to Chopard’s unrivalled craftsmanship, the Palme d’or is crafted in the same ateliers as the Maison’s iconic Red Carpet Collection – an annual suite of Haute Joaillerie creations, with as many pieces unveiled for every year of the Festival’s existence. On 13 May, Chopard is revealing 78 dazzling designs in the theme of Caroline’s Universe — an intimate exploration of the Maison’s artistic director’s inspirations.

As a fervent supporter of cinema in all its forms, Chopard also champions emerging talent through the Trophée Chopard. At an official Festival dinner on 16 May, the 25th edition of this prestigious award will be presented to rising stars Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett — continuing the tradition of honouring one actress and one actor. This year’s ceremony will be graced by Godmother Angelina Jolie.

To celebrate the magic of cinema, Caroline Scheufele will once again host the legendary Chopard grand soirée on 19 May. A universe of glamour and enchantment, the evening will unveil masterpieces from the Red Carpet Collection, elegantly paired with silhouettes from Caroline’s Couture.

Throughout the Festival fortnight, the Maison will welcome its guests to the famed Chopard Rooftop, perched on the 7th floor of the Hôtel Martinez.