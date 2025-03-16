What is functional decay, and why are imperfect aesthetics all the rage right now?

The Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi

At the heart of ‘functional decay’ is the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi. This idea finds beauty in things that are imperfect, temporary, and incomplete. It encourages natural wear, uneven shapes, and flaws. Whether it's handmade pottery with uneven glazes or buildings that show how materials change over time, wabi-sabi fits with today's desire for realness and sustainability. It values lasting beauty over fleeting trends.



Why imperfection feels so right now

In a world of mass-produced, perfect things, there's a growing desire for what's real and raw. Functional decay is a way to push back against the overly perfect. It’s about valuing things that have a history and a story to tell. There's a move away from buying too much and a shift towards appreciating things that last, are well-made, and have a history. The beauty of ‘functional decay’ is in its honesty. A worn leather chair, scuffed boots, or a weathered table aren't signs of neglect. They're signs of life. By appreciating these imperfections, we’re appreciating the past and the present—the marks that remind us of our experiences.