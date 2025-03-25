The great towel debate: What’s the purpose of those mysterious lines?

Ever stared at your towel and wondered why it has those distinct lines running a few inches from the edge? No? Well, the internet has—and now, millions of people are caught up in a debate over their true purpose.
From Reddit threads to Twitter debates, the discussion has gone viral, with users throwing in their best theories. Some believe the lines serve a purely decorative function, while others argue they play a more practical role in a towel’s lifespan.
One widely shared explanation pointed to textile engineering: “It’s called a dobby weave. It maintains structure and prevents curling. It’s also decorative.” Another user took a more humorous approach, comparing it to a tire’s tread: “It’s a wear indicator—when your towel wears down to that line, it’s time to replace it.”
But if you want a definitive answer, textile experts confirm that these lines are actually dobby borders, designed to prevent fraying, enhance durability, and improve absorbency. According to a leading towel wholesaler, this small feature is essential for extending a towel’s lifespan, particularly in high-traffic environments like hotels, spas, and gyms. Without this woven reinforcement, towels would unravel faster after repeated washing, making them less cost-effective for businesses and homes alike.
So, whether you prefer the ‘wear indicator’ theory or the textile science explanation, one thing’s for sure—towels are more complex than we ever gave them credit for.