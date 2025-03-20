Minimalist homes are out and ‘cluttercore’ is in

If your bookshelf is overflowing, your walls are covered in art, and your kitchen has more vintage mugs than you’ll ever need—congratulations, you’re not messy, you’re just trendy. The era of spotless white walls and bare shelves is fading, and in its place comes ‘cluttercore’—a maximalist, personality-driven approach to interiors that celebrates the beauty of organised chaos. The key to cluttercore isn’t just piling stuff everywhere—it’s intentional chaos. Organise your clutter, curate your collections, and make your home feel like you. After all, life is too short for empty spaces.
For years, minimalism ruled the design world. We were told to declutter, to own only what ‘sparks joy,’ and to embrace neutral tones. But let’s be honest—living in a home that looks like a hotel lobby isn’t for everyone. Enter cluttercore: an aesthetic that encourages layering, collecting, and surrounding yourself with things that tell a story.
Blame it on nostalgia, lockdown-induced home obsession, or just the sheer exhaustion of trying to keep everything Pinterest-perfect—people are craving warmth, comfort, and self-expression. Cluttercore allows for a mix of vintage finds, heirlooms, and bold decor choices that make a space feel truly lived in. Think mismatched frames, colourful rugs, stacks of books, and trinkets from your travels—because why should your home look like a showroom when it can feel like a memory-filled sanctuary?
If you need proof that cluttercore is taking over, just peek inside the homes of trendsetters like Florence Welch (Florence and The Machine), who decorates her space with antique furniture and whimsical collectibles. Even designers are embracing a more layered approach—grand millennial style, vintage maximalism, and eclectic decor are all back in a big way.