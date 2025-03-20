Minimalist homes are out and ‘cluttercore’ is in

If your bookshelf is overflowing, your walls are covered in art, and your kitchen has more vintage mugs than you’ll ever need—congratulations, you’re not messy, you’re just trendy. The era of spotless white walls and bare shelves is fading, and in its place comes ‘cluttercore’—a maximalist, personality-driven approach to interiors that celebrates the beauty of organised chaos. The key to cluttercore isn’t just piling stuff everywhere—it’s intentional chaos. Organise your clutter, curate your collections, and make your home feel like you. After all, life is too short for empty spaces.