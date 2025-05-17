When are monsoons coming to India in 2025? Here’s everything you need to know

After a searing summer, India’s most dramatic seasonal shift is almost here—the monsoons. For many, it’s more than just a change in weather. It’s the promise of relief, renewal, and that familiar petrichor after the first drizzle. But the monsoon doesn’t arrive in one grand sweep—it travels. The monsoon is arriving on cue this year, bringing rain-soaked days, climate shifts, and plenty of mood. Whether you’re chasing clouds or watching for floods, now’s the time to prep your life—and your wardrobe—for the most poetic season of the year. Here’s a guide that breaks down when and what to expect as the rain gods get ready to roll in for 2025.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala around June 1, as per usual. From there, it moves up the west coast and northeast, covering most of India by mid-July.
Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu: Early June
Mumbai, Goa: Around June 10–12
Delhi NCR: Late June to early July
Eastern India (Bengal, Odisha): Second week of June
Northwest and Central India: End of June–mid-July
The monsoon doesn’t just soak your wardrobe—it changes your habits. Start by rotating your skincare (swap heavy creams for gel-based products), waterproofing your accessories, and investing in quick-dry fabrics. Also:
Say goodbye to suede shoes
Keep silica gel sachets handy to fight moisture
Cut back on raw street foods (hello, waterborne diseases)
With monsoon comes melatonin. Less sunlight can trigger sluggishness, brain fog, or the occasional blues. Counteract the gloom with warm lighting, indoor plants, and upbeat playlists. For many though, monsoon is deeply nostalgic—ideal for books, music, or rekindling old-school chai sessions.
This is the season of poetry and puddles. While lovers of chai and pakoras rejoice, city dwellers must brace for waterlogging, traffic snarls, and mosquito spikes.
Stock up on mosquito repellents
Check weather alerts before travel
Ensure your home is leak-proof and your drains aren’t clogged
A good monsoon is critical for India’s Kharif crops like rice, cotton, and pulses. The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon in 2025, which means food prices are expected to stay stable—barring local flood damage or erratic rain in August. Rural economy watchers, take note.
Monsoon coincides with a bunch of cultural events like Rath Yatra, Teej, and Onam later in the season. If you’re planning travel or content calendars, mark these. Bonus: green landscapes, misty hills, and great off-season deals.
Thanks to climate change, monsoon patterns are no longer predictable. While onset may be on time, distribution and intensity can vary. Flash floods and heat-to-rain transitions are becoming more frequent, so stay tuned to daily IMD updates.