When are monsoons coming to India in 2025? Here’s everything you need to know

With the southwest monsoon just around the corner, here’s a handy list of what to expect—rain maps, mood shifts, and must-do lifestyle swaps included
From arrival dates to skincare swaps, here’s your essential guide to embracing the monsoon season rightPexels
After a searing summer, India’s most dramatic seasonal shift is almost here—the monsoons. For many, it’s more than just a change in weather. It’s the promise of relief, renewal, and that familiar petrichor after the first drizzle. But the monsoon doesn’t arrive in one grand sweep—it travels. The monsoon is arriving on cue this year, bringing rain-soaked days, climate shifts, and plenty of mood. Whether you’re chasing clouds or watching for floods, now’s the time to prep your life—and your wardrobe—for the most poetic season of the year. Here’s a guide that breaks down when and what to expect as the rain gods get ready to roll in for 2025.

Mark your calendar: Monsoon onset in India 2025

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala around June 1, as per usual. From there, it moves up the west coast and northeast, covering most of India by mid-July.

  • Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu: Early June

  • Mumbai, Goa: Around June 10–12

  • Delhi NCR: Late June to early July

  • Eastern India (Bengal, Odisha): Second week of June

  • Northwest and Central India: End of June–mid-July

Your lifestyle will shift—Here’s how to prepare

The monsoon doesn’t just soak your wardrobe—it changes your habits. Start by rotating your skincare (swap heavy creams for gel-based products), waterproofing your accessories, and investing in quick-dry fabrics. Also:

  • Say goodbye to suede shoes

  • Keep silica gel sachets handy to fight moisture

  • Cut back on raw street foods (hello, waterborne diseases)

Your mood might swing too

With monsoon comes melatonin. Less sunlight can trigger sluggishness, brain fog, or the occasional blues. Counteract the gloom with warm lighting, indoor plants, and upbeat playlists. For many though, monsoon is deeply nostalgic—ideal for books, music, or rekindling old-school chai sessions.

The romance (and risks) of rain

This is the season of poetry and puddles. While lovers of chai and pakoras rejoice, city dwellers must brace for waterlogging, traffic snarls, and mosquito spikes.

  • Stock up on mosquito repellents

  • Check weather alerts before travel

  • Ensure your home is leak-proof and your drains aren’t clogged

What it means for farmers

A good monsoon is critical for India’s Kharif crops like rice, cotton, and pulses. The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon in 2025, which means food prices are expected to stay stable—barring local flood damage or erratic rain in August. Rural economy watchers, take note.

Look out for regional festivals

Monsoon coincides with a bunch of cultural events like Rath Yatra, Teej, and Onam later in the season. If you’re planning travel or content calendars, mark these. Bonus: green landscapes, misty hills, and great off-season deals.

This isn’t climate-proof—yet

Thanks to climate change, monsoon patterns are no longer predictable. While onset may be on time, distribution and intensity can vary. Flash floods and heat-to-rain transitions are becoming more frequent, so stay tuned to daily IMD updates.

