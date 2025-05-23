Which type of keyboard typer are you?

You may not have noticed, but not all your coworkers type the same way.
If typing were a sport, you'd be the winner. You know where every key is without looking, and your words per minute (WPM) rivals professional stenographers.
You probably took your computer typing class seriously, maybe to impress the girl next to you, but glad it worked to your favour! Now you know you're eficient, focused, and low-key intimidating.
The hunt-and-peck typer
Your eyes are glued to the keyboard, and your index fingers are working nonstop!
You type one letter at a time like you're cracking a safe. Cautious and mostly accurate, you don't mind if your WPM slows down a notch. Your style may drive your coworkers up the wall — they need that spreadsheet filled up fast!
But hey, it works for you. Bonus points if you use one finger per hand.
The hybrid typer
Not everyone plays by the rules and it is cool. You're somewhere between touch typing and hunting.
You know the home row exists but choose to vibe instead. Maybe you type 40+ WPM, but there’s some unnecessary finger acrobatics involved. You're the functional millennial typist. You're efficient, but a little rogue. It's good that you like your imperfections.
You may have seen your father do this when he is filling up documents. It is painful to watch him go about his errors the first few minutes in frenzy, until he stops, adjusts his glasses, and carefully edits his documents. This typer writes in bursts, then they pause to re-check everything.
If this is you, we know you love to use a mix of fingers, and the backspace key is your best friend. You’re cautious, perfectionistic, and maybe just a little scared of typos haunting your dreams.
You're built for texting, not typing. You hit the spacebar with your thumbs out of habit, and desktop keyboards just feel... wrong. You’re the Gen Z multitasker, switching between phones, laptops, and DMs without blinking.
The loud typer
You may or may not know this, but you're definitely a distraction to everyone around you.
You could be a touch or hybrid typer, but what sets you apart is the sound. Your typing can be heard across the office. Whether it's a mechanical keyboard or just pure force, you make typing feel like a sport.
So, if we were to blindfold you and ask if you'd win the typing contest, what would your response be?