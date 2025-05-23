Which type of keyboard typer are you?

You may not have noticed, but not all your coworkers type the same way.

Here are some of the key typing techniques (and what it says about you)

The touch typer

If typing were a sport, you'd be the winner. You know where every key is without looking, and your words per minute (WPM) rivals professional stenographers.

You probably took your computer typing class seriously, maybe to impress the girl next to you, but glad it worked to your favour! Now you know you're eficient, focused, and low-key intimidating.