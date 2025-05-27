Are lab-grown diamonds more expensive than natural diamonds?

In recent years, lab-grown diamonds have made quite a splash in the global jewellery scene. Marketed as ethical and more environmentally friendly alternatives to mined stones, they’ve piqued the interest of conscious consumers and left some buyers scratching their heads. The burning question, though, is: are lab-grown diamonds really pricier than their natural counterparts?
Surprisingly, lab-grown diamonds are not more expensive than natural ones. In fact, they usually come with a much lower price tag, often between 50 to 70 per cent less compared to similar-grade natural diamonds. This price difference has grown over the last five years, thanks to technological advancements, increased production, and a more robust supply chain.
Why are lab-grown diamonds priced lower in the market?
Natural diamonds are rare treasures formed over billions of years under intense pressure and heat, which boosts their value due to their scarcity. In contrast, lab-grown diamonds are produced in just a few weeks using high-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) or chemical vapour deposition (CVD) techniques. Because they can be produced on a larger scale, their prices reflect that easier availability.
One major distinction is in resale value. Natural diamonds typically hold their value better over time, thanks to their rarity and demand in the market. Lab-grown diamonds, however, tend to lose value more quickly, as the resale market and infrastructure for them are still evolving.
What about quality and visual comparison?
When it comes to looks and composition, lab-grown and natural diamonds are nearly indistinguishable. Both score equally on the 4Cs—cut, clarity, colour, and carat weight—and can only be told apart with advanced gemological equipment.
While lab-grown diamonds provide great value and an ethical choice, they’re not the best option for investment due to their lower resale potential. They are best suited for those looking for beauty and sustainability rather than a financial return.