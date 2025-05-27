Are lab-grown diamonds more expensive than natural diamonds?

Surprisingly, lab-grown diamonds are not more expensive than natural ones. In fact, they usually come with a much lower price tag, often between 50 to 70 per cent less compared to similar-grade natural diamonds. This price difference has grown over the last five years, thanks to technological advancements, increased production, and a more robust supply chain.

Why are lab-grown diamonds priced lower in the market?

Natural diamonds are rare treasures formed over billions of years under intense pressure and heat, which boosts their value due to their scarcity. In contrast, lab-grown diamonds are produced in just a few weeks using high-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) or chemical vapour deposition (CVD) techniques. Because they can be produced on a larger scale, their prices reflect that easier availability.