The coastal granddaughter is romanticising summer—and so are we

But the appeal goes deeper than clean lines and a love of lemon water. The coastal granddaughter offers a moment of pause. It celebrates small rituals: watering plants, journaling on balconies, or making a salad from scratch with farmers’ market produce. The aesthetic is aspirational, but attainable—because it’s rooted in presence, not price tags. Even interiors are taking cues. Pinterest searches for ‘coastal living room’ and ‘light linen bedding’ have spiked, mirroring Gen Z’s craving for spaces that feel calm, collected, and connected to nature. The obsession is less about geography and more about mindset—you don’t need a coastline, just a corner of peace.

Whether you’re packing for a beach trip or curating a feed that feels like a soft breeze, remember that the coastal granddaughter isn’t just a vibe—it’s a lifestyle manifesto wrapped in linen. And it’s only getting started.