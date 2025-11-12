Smart fridge habits that make groceries last longer

Fruits and vegetables

Most fruits and vegetables are still alive after harvest, meaning they continue to respire and slowly break down. Refrigeration can slow this process and preserve nutrients if done right. Use your fridge’s crisper drawers to separate fruits and vegetables — one with high humidity for greens, and one with low humidity for fruits that release moisture.

Keep berries dry and wash them just before eating. Store leafy greens like spinach and coriander in perforated plastic or paper bags to retain moisture without trapping too much condensation. Vegetables like carrots, beans and broccoli do best in cooler compartments, while ethylene-producing fruits like apples, tomatoes and pears should be kept separate to prevent other produce from ripening too quickly.

Some items, however, are better off outside the fridge. Onions, garlic, potatoes and squash prefer a cool, dry spot in your pantry. Storing potatoes in the refrigerator can turn their starch into sugar, leading to dark patches when cooked.

Meat, eggs and protein

Meat and seafood should always be stored on the lowest shelf in sealed containers to avoid drips that could contaminate other foods. Never thaw meat on the counter — instead, do so in the fridge overnight or use cold water. Cooked food should be refrigerated within two hours of preparation.

Eggs, on the other hand, should be kept in their original cartons on a middle or back shelf, where the temperature remains most consistent. Avoid storing them on the door, where warmth from frequent opening can shorten their shelf life.

Dairy products and alternatives

Milk, yoghurt and most cheeses need cold storage. Yoghurt can go on the top shelf, but cheese is best kept in airtight containers or wrapped in butter paper to prevent drying out. Plant-based milks — almond, soy or oat — should be refrigerated once opened, even if they were sold at room temperature.

Breads, grains and leftovers

Bread tends to dry out quickly in the fridge, though it can help prevent mould in humid conditions. Freezing slices and toasting them as needed is a better long-term solution. Dry staples like rice, pasta and flour can be kept in airtight jars at room temperature.

Leftovers and ready-to-eat meals belong on the upper shelves for easy access. Consume within three to four days or freeze them for later use. Keep sauces, condiments and juices in the door compartments, where temperatures are slightly warmer.

A mindful approach to freshness

Ultimately, it’s less about rigid rules and more about awareness. As food scientist Wyatt Brown puts it, “Understanding how your fridge works — temperature zones, airflow, humidity — can go a long way in reducing waste.”

And while storage matters, nutrition expert Beckles reminds us not to get too obsessed. “If refrigerating tomatoes makes you more likely to eat them, that’s what counts,” she says. “The goal is to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables, not worry endlessly about the rules.”

With just a few small adjustments, your fridge can do a lot more than keep things cold — it can keep your groceries fresher, your meals safer, and your kitchen running smarter.