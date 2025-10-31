This new limited edition timepiece combines traditional high horology and laser-etching

Montblanc celebrates the grandeur of Versailles and its most storied ball in the Montblanc Star Legacy Suspended Exo Tourbillon Château de Versailles. Every detail of this watch takes its aesthetic cue from Versailles, and the dial recreates the Hall of Mirrors on the night of The Yew Tree Ball. This decorative feat involves traditional enameling, micro-painting and inlaying of marble and oak. Less traditional, though equally exquisite, are the use of sophisticated 3D-modelling and laser-etching into both sapphire and brass.

Explore Montblanc's Star Legacy Suspended Exo Tourbillon Château de Versailles

One of the most lasting impressions of the Palace of Versailles is that, despite housing over 2300 rooms and having been built up across generations, its style is essentially Baroque. As one moves through the palace, one finds true harmony from the grandest architectural gesture to the smallest detail. In a similar gesture, the dial of the Montblanc Star Legacy Suspended Exo Tourbillon Château de Versailles brings together a surprising number of decorative motifs using a variety of artistic methods and materials while achieving aesthetic harmony.

The main dial recreates The Yew Tree Ball, using as its inspiration the etching "Decoration for a Masked Ball at Versailles" by Charles Nicolas Cochin I. First printed in 1746 to memorialise the evening, prints of this work now reside in collections ranging from New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to London's British Museum. The base of the dial is constructed from white gold 750/1000(18 karats), which is then covered with black enamel and topped with gold paillons before being baked in the oven.

This enamel and gold treatment gives the effect of the candle-lit chandeliers being reflected in the windows, creating an eye-catching depth to the dial. The archways are created from two types of stone: the milky white Cacholong, a variety of opal, and Sarrancolin marble sourced from the same quarry in France's Hautes-Pyrénées region used for the marble in the original Hall of Mirrors at Versailles.For the floor, solid oak is cut and inlaid on the dial to recreate the parquet pattern.