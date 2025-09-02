This watch brand's 2025-2026 global brand ambassador Nick Jonas releases exclusive watches

A lifelong watch enthusiast whose first watch was a FOSSIL, Jonas has partnered with the brand to mark the full-circle moment with a global campaign, captured in Jonas' native New Jersey. Shot by renowned creative director and photographer Anthony Mandler, and styled by celebrity image maker, Sydney Lopez, the campaign sees Jonas in iconic styles, participating in activities that marked his childhood like visiting local diners and going to the bowling alley. This nod to Jonas’ childhood era will reignite the same nostalgic memories in customers and brand fans, reminding them of small and monumental moments alike throughout their lives.

“Collaborating with the FOSSIL design team has been a dream come true. They were receptive and open to my ideas throughout the entire process,” said Nick Jonas. “I still remember the excitement and pure joy I felt when I purchased my first FOSSIL watch shortly after one of my early performances. I wanted to capture that feeling for today’s customers and give them styles that feel elevated and luxurious, but still embody the nostalgia synonymous with FOSSIL.”

The “Machine Luxe” collection is a reimagined take on the bold and bestselling Machine platform, consisting of seven new watches and two new watch rings. Each style features a statement shaped case and signature knurling, characteristic of the Machine series at large. The Machine Luxe Sunray Dial watches are available in Blue Vignette and Gold-Toned, featuring finely etched lines that fan out from the center of the dial to create a radiant sunray texture. The Blue Vignette paired with a brown croc-embossed leather strap was a personal request by Jonas, echoing a treasured piece from his own collection.

The Machine Luxe Automatic models elevate the offering with a skeletonised dial that reveals a premium Japanese automatic movement and hand-assembled parts. Available in Gunmetal and Gold-Toned, these refined timepieces retail for 24,495INR.

Showcasing rich natural materials, the Machine Luxe Stone Dial watches arrive in genuine Malachite, Aventurine, and Marble. The signature knurling extends onto the bracelet, adding a bold twist to the classic dress watch silhouette. Completing the capsule are the Machine Luxe Watch Rings in Gunmetal and Green Vignette. The rings mirror the timepieces’ aesthetic, bringing signature FOSSIL design details into the brand’s distinct, best-selling watch ring.