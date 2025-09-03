The Chief Skeleton is the first-ever skeletonised timepiece in this Swiss label's 288-year history

The Chief Skeleton retains the iconic cushion-shaped case of the Chief Collection, now given a presence all its own with the fully skeletonised movement it houses. Every component and aspect – bridge, gear, and aperture – is precisely crafted to ensure both architectural balance and visual elegance.
With its combination of brushed and polished finishes, the 40mm case creates a dynamic play of light, shadow, and texture. This mesmerizing effect is further enhanced by the curved sapphire crystal of the Favre Leuba watch, where the anti-reflective coating improves visibility, providing a clear view of the open-worked movement from every angle.
The custom-designed skeleton movement—finished in gold or anthracite—juxtaposes different textures, each contributing a distinct visual element. Snailing, a technique where a rotating tool creates a spiral pattern, adds a refined circular texture that enhances the movement’s depth and elegance. This intricate finish, along with satin and sandblasted surfaces, creates a dramatic visual display, drawing the eye to explore the open-worked movement.
The multi-layered movement architecture includes a semi-exposed mainspring barrel at 12 o’clock and a balance wheel at 6 o’clock. The balance wheel bridge, with its horizontal brushing, is an exclusive Favre Leuba design that underscores the brand’s commitment to exceptional craftsmanship.
Operating at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, the movement provides a 41-hour power reserve. The skeletonised rotor features a satin finish and an engraved Favre Leuba word mark. In the anthracite version, the rotor is coated with a matching black chrome (DLC) finish, creating a seamless visual connection with the case.
The open worked design not only reduces weight but also enhances the visibility of the movement, emphasizing the transparency of the watch’s mechanics. The Chief Skeleton is available in two configurations: a steel case with a gold-finished movement – featuring either a green, blue, or black minute track, matched with a corresponding FKM rubber strap, or a black DLC case with anthracite-finished movement – featuring either a green, blue, black, or ice blue minute track, matched with a corresponding FKM rubber strap. An integrated quick-change mechanism ensures effortless transitions between strap and bracelet, enhancing the watch’s versatility and adaptability to any occasion.
With the Chief Skeleton, Favre Leuba redefines the art of skeletonisation, presenting a timepiece that seamlessly merges bold design with masterful craftsmanship. This launch marks a defining moment in the brand’s rich history, taking a bold step forward in its commitment to horological excellence.
