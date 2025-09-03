The Chief Skeleton is the first-ever skeletonised timepiece in this Swiss label's 288-year history

The Chief Skeleton retains the iconic cushion-shaped case of the Chief Collection, now given a presence all its own with the fully skeletonised movement it houses. Every component and aspect – bridge, gear, and aperture – is precisely crafted to ensure both architectural balance and visual elegance.

With its combination of brushed and polished finishes, the 40mm case creates a dynamic play of light, shadow, and texture. This mesmerizing effect is further enhanced by the curved sapphire crystal of the Favre Leuba watch, where the anti-reflective coating improves visibility, providing a clear view of the open-worked movement from every angle.

Favre Leuba presents a fully skeletonized timepiece: the Chief Skeleton

The custom-designed skeleton movement—finished in gold or anthracite—juxtaposes different textures, each contributing a distinct visual element. Snailing, a technique where a rotating tool creates a spiral pattern, adds a refined circular texture that enhances the movement’s depth and elegance. This intricate finish, along with satin and sandblasted surfaces, creates a dramatic visual display, drawing the eye to explore the open-worked movement.

The multi-layered movement architecture includes a semi-exposed mainspring barrel at 12 o’clock and a balance wheel at 6 o’clock. The balance wheel bridge, with its horizontal brushing, is an exclusive Favre Leuba design that underscores the brand’s commitment to exceptional craftsmanship.

Operating at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, the movement provides a 41-hour power reserve. The skeletonised rotor features a satin finish and an engraved Favre Leuba word mark. In the anthracite version, the rotor is coated with a matching black chrome (DLC) finish, creating a seamless visual connection with the case.