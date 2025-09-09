Aston Martin stroller? Egg's luxury stroller is an unexpected collab

Egg has recently been announced as the Official Stroller Partner of Aston Martin. The British brand 'egg' is known for beautifully crafted, exquisitely engineered strollers, creating a safe, iconic space for babies from their first journey onwards. The two brands have collaborated on a range of egg3 strollers, carrycots and accessories. Just as the finest high-performance vehicles are engineered for a smooth and responsive drive, the modern luxury stroller demands control, finesse, and an unwavering commitment to quality.
The parallels between both worlds are clear - where every detail, from suspension to silhouette, is thoughtfully designed to enhance the experience.
Drawing subtle yet deliberate parallels to Aston Martin’s design language, the Aston Martin egg3 embodies automotive-inspired elegance with a sense of heritage built into every line. The iconic quilting - drawn to exacting ratios - echoes the interior of the DBX707. This signature quilt pattern has also been translated into the hard trims, creating a distinctive tactile texture that enhances both visual identity and craftsmanship.
Honeycomb-detailed wheels are inspired by the Valour and Victor – models with a lineage of precision, performance, and enduring provenance. Graphic elements on the central hub take cues from the textured rotary controls found in Aston Martin interiors, adding a refined, technical layer of detail.
An iconic green edition is a timeless shade, accented with subtle racing lime highlights, giving the design a bold, performance-infused finish. Two grey variations, both crafted in heritage-inspired herringbone fabric, offer a refined nod to vintage Aston Martin interiors and the carbon fibre craftsmanship found in their lightweight bodywork. The lighter of the two is further enhanced with Bitter Chocolate leather detailing and Magneto Bronze hard trims, echoing the rich interior tones of Aston Martin’s most celebrated vehicles.
Every detail of the collection has been meticulously crafted - from the genuine leather sourced from Aston Martin’s own interiors to the high-build silicone logo applications that provide a sophisticated raised finish, and the lime-edged silicone accents on the green edition, which deliver a refined nod to Aston Martin’s motorsport heritage.