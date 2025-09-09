Aston Martin stroller? Egg's luxury stroller is an unexpected collab

Egg has recently been announced as the Official Stroller Partner of Aston Martin. The British brand 'egg' is known for beautifully crafted, exquisitely engineered strollers, creating a safe, iconic space for babies from their first journey onwards. The two brands have collaborated on a range of egg3 strollers, carrycots and accessories. Just as the finest high-performance vehicles are engineered for a smooth and responsive drive, the modern luxury stroller demands control, finesse, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

Aston Martin egg3 stroller: A closer look

The parallels between both worlds are clear - where every detail, from suspension to silhouette, is thoughtfully designed to enhance the experience.

Drawing subtle yet deliberate parallels to Aston Martin’s design language, the Aston Martin egg3 embodies automotive-inspired elegance with a sense of heritage built into every line. The iconic quilting - drawn to exacting ratios - echoes the interior of the DBX707. This signature quilt pattern has also been translated into the hard trims, creating a distinctive tactile texture that enhances both visual identity and craftsmanship.