Timepieces conceived for the discerning, refined modern gentleman

The Clifton collection returns in a new 39 mm size, a diameter previously reserved for models featuring a moon phase complication. Until now, Clifton three-hand watches were available in 40 mm, but they are now produced in a 39 mm version. This new iteration of the Clifton has been refined with polished and satin-brushed finishes. It introduces design elements that pay tribute to the timeless elegance of the historic 1950s model: a domed sapphire crystal, a discreetly integrated crown, the return of the Arabic numeral at 12 o’clock, a date aperture at 6 o’clock, and a crosshair design at the center of the dial. The light-hued dials feature a new off-white grained finish complemented by 5N gold-tone accents.

Baume & Mercier has gone a step further in its client-centric approach to watchmaking which drives it to design and craft timepieces according to client expectations. The Clifton collection introduces a new metal bracelet, marking a significant evolution in both aesthetics and ergonomics. The bracelet, featuring three rows of short semi-circular links, creates a fluid silhouette on the wrist while offering enhanced comfort. Its design draws inspiration from vintage watchmaking codes while maintaining a contemporary feel aligned with the collection’s identity. The updated construction and well-balanced proportions ensure seamless integration with the newly redesigned case, enhancing its overall visual harmony and reinforcing the Clifton signature look. The carefully calibrated interplay of polished and satin-brushed finishes preserves the refined sophistication and versatile character of this timepiece, while the interchangeable system adds extra flexibility for everyday wear.

The metal bracelet offers essential technical performance features. Crafted in stainless steel – a particularly durable material, it is resistant to heat, humidity, scratches, impacts, and daily wear. A testament to longevity, it is easy to care for and remains radiant over time. The new Clifton metal bracelet is interchangeable, featuring a system that allows it to be replaced without the need for tools. It fastens with a triple folding clasp in stainless steel with security push-pieces, ensuring both comfort and durability.