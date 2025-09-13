TAG Heur introduces two new masterpieces: Monaco Flyback Chronograph and the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport

The TH-Carbonspring is a revolutionary technical innovation that will define the next chapter in watchmaking’s epic five-hundred-year story. It is an oscillator that significantly improves the environmental resistance and long-term stability of a mechanical watch. It has been conceived, developed and is produced entirely in-house by the TAG Heuer LAB, and is the result of a decade of intensive research and development.
The Monaco Flyback Chronograph uses the new TH20-60 Calibre. Its functions include hours, minutes, seconds and a flyback chronograph. The dial is a special black carbon one with spiral-shaped engraving and there is a Black flange with 60 second/minute scale. Three counters complete the dial: at 3 o’clock: black opalin minute chronograph counter; white Super-LumiNova hand, at 9 o’clock: black opalin hour chronograph counter; white Super-LumiNova hand and at 6 o’clock: second chronograph counter; black gold hand. You also get black carbon applied indexes and a Rhodium plated TAG HEUER applied logo “MONACO” “FLYBACK” “SWISS MADE” printed. Case size is 39mm with a beveled, domed sapphire crystal that is water resistant to 100 metres. The strap is black rubber with textile embossing & black stitching.
Priced at INR 19.55 lakhs.
The Chronograph Tourbillon uses the Calibre TH20-61movement that has a flying tourbillon and is COSC-certified. It has a black carbon dial with spiral-shaped engraving and a black flange with 60 second / minute scale. with two counters at 3 o’clock: black opalin minute chronograph counter; black gold hallowed hand with white lacquered tip and 9 o’clock: black opalin hour chronograph counter; black gold hallowed hands with white lacquered tip. The most unique part here though has to be the view of the flying tourbillon visible at 6 o’clock through an aperture in the dial, circled with a black-gold ring. The black carbon applied indexes come with white Super-LumiNova.
The black gold faceted hour and minute hands also come with white Super-LumiNova applied to the hands and Rhodium plated TAG HEUER applied logo “CARRERA” and “SWISS MADE” printed. The black forged carbon case is 44mm, with a forged black carbon crown at 9 o’clock and water resistance upto 100 meters.
Priced at INR 46 lakhs