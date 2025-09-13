Lifestyle

TAG Heur introduces two new masterpieces: Monaco Flyback Chronograph and the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport

At the heart of these new watches is the launch of TH-Carbonspring, a major innovation in watchmaking technology for TAG Heur
State of the art watches from TAG Heur with the TH Carbonspring
The iconic Monaco Flyback and the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon
The TH-Carbonspring is a revolutionary technical innovation that will define the next chapter in watchmaking’s epic five-hundred-year story. It is an oscillator that significantly improves the environmental resistance and long-term stability of a mechanical watch. It has been conceived, developed and is produced entirely in-house by the TAG Heuer LAB, and is the result of a decade of intensive research and development.

TAG Heuer Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspring

The Monaco Flyback Chronograph uses the new TH20-60 Calibre. Its functions include hours, minutes, seconds and a flyback chronograph. The dial is a special black carbon one with spiral-shaped engraving and there is a Black flange with 60 second/minute scale. Three counters complete the dial: at 3 o’clock: black opalin minute chronograph counter; white Super-LumiNova hand, at 9 o’clock: black opalin hour chronograph counter; white Super-LumiNova hand and at 6 o’clock: second chronograph counter; black gold hand. You also get black carbon applied indexes and a Rhodium plated TAG HEUER applied logo “MONACO” “FLYBACK” “SWISS MADE” printed. Case size is 39mm with a beveled, domed sapphire crystal that is water resistant to 100 metres. The strap is black rubber with textile embossing & black stitching.

Priced at INR 19.55 lakhs.

The new TAG Heur Monaco Flyback Chronograph comes with Carbonspring technology that took a decade to develop.
TAG Heur Monaco Flyback Chronograph Carbonspring
State of the art watches from TAG Heur with the TH Carbonspring
Timepieces conceived for the discerning, refined modern gentleman

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport TH-Carbonspring

The Chronograph Tourbillon uses the Calibre TH20-61movement that has a flying tourbillon and is COSC-certified. It has a black carbon dial with spiral-shaped engraving and a black flange with 60 second / minute scale. with two counters at 3 o’clock: black opalin minute chronograph counter; black gold hallowed hand with white lacquered tip and 9 o’clock: black opalin hour chronograph counter; black gold hallowed hands with white lacquered tip. The most unique part here though has to be the view of the flying tourbillon visible at 6 o’clock through an aperture in the dial, circled with a black-gold ring. The black carbon applied indexes come with white Super-LumiNova.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon comes with Carbonspring technology that took a decade to develop.
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport

The black gold faceted hour and minute hands also come with white Super-LumiNova applied to the hands and Rhodium plated TAG HEUER applied logo “CARRERA” and “SWISS MADE” printed. The black forged carbon case is 44mm, with a forged black carbon crown at 9 o’clock and water resistance upto 100 meters.

Priced at INR 46 lakhs

Tag Heur Monaco Flyback Chronograph
Tag Heur Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme

