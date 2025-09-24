4 simple Ayurvedic habits every busy working woman should try

Prioritize your Digestive fire (Agni)- In Ayurveda digestion is practically everything. Your “Agni” or digestive fire determines how well your body absorbs nutrients and eliminates toxins. Busy schedules often disrupt eating routines, leading to sluggish digestion and low energy. Keep your Agni strong by having warm, cooked meals when possible, chewing slowly, and avoiding heavy late-night snacking. A happy gut is the first step toward a balanced mind and body.

Prioritize restful sleep- Sleep is your secret weapon for energy, focus, and emotional resilience. Ayurveda emphasizes that the mind and body repair themselves during deep sleep. Create a wind-down routine like dim lights, sip warm milk or herbal tea, and avoid screens an hour before bed. Even a solid 6–7 hours of restorative sleep can make a massive difference in productivity and well-being.