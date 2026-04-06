Tissot unveils it's new Gentlemen Collection in India

Tissot: Where Form Finds Its Calm

The new Tissot Gentleman has been conceived with balance at its core. Its stainless-steel case offers a well-proportioned and sleek profile, combining presence with discretion. A domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating brings depth to the design, subtly enhancing the curvature of the case and ensuring optimal legibility in changing light conditions. On the reverse, a see-through case back reveals the movement, granting a glimpse into the craftsmanship that brings the watch to life. At 3 o’clock, a precisely framed date display adds practical utility without interrupting the purity of the dial.

The story continues on the dial, where four colours, silver, black, dark blue, and dark green, unfold over a pyramidal shape with a sunray finish that captures and shapes the light. This finely textured surface brings both richness and contemporary character to the watch. Faceted nickeled indexes and dagger hands coated with Super-LumiNova® ensure excellent readability in all conditions, while contributing to the timepiece’s elevated visual identity.

Complementing the watch is a three-row stainless steel bracelet, polished along the centre link for a discreet touch of sophistication. Designed for comfort, durability, and visual harmony, it reinforces the piece’s role as a true everyday essential. For added adaptability, compatibility with Tissot Accessorization 18 mm straps opens the door to a wide selection of leather, Milanese mesh, and other materials, allowing it to transition effortlessly across styles, contexts, and occasions.

Craft at the Core

At its heart, the Tissot Gentleman is powered by the Powermatic 80 automatic movement, delivering up to 80 hours of power reserve, a significant advantage for daily wearers, frequent travellers, or anyone who regularly rotates their timepieces. The movement is equipped with a NivachronTM balance spring, engineered to enhance resistance to magnetic fields, shocks, and temperature variations, safeguarding precision and stability over time.

With this new addition, Tissot broadens the way a watch can reflect the person who wears it. Thoughtfully constructed and intentionally understated, it speaks to those who favour objects that evolve with them, pieces that accompany their style, their routines, and the calm confidence with which they face each day. The result is a timepiece that never overstates its presence yet leaves a clear impression: modern refinement distilled into its most wearable form.

Priced at ₹84,500.