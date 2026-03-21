Breitling unveils the new Navitimer Perpetual Calendar Chronograph

A century in motion

THE Caliber B19 At the heart of this high-altitude duo is the Breitling Manufacture Caliber B19, first introduced in 2024 to mark the brand’s 140th anniversary. It represents a major technical milestone, combining Breitling’s chronograph expertise with a true perpetual calendar, one that automatically accounts for leap years and varying month lengths, and will not require a major manual correction for a century. The moonphase adds a final celestial link, reinforcing the Navitimer’s original purpose as an instrument made for the sky.

Technically, the Navitimer B19 has set a new benchmark for Breitling, a feat that earned it a 2025 Temporis Award. It is an automatic perpetual calendar chronograph with a 96-hour power reserve. A one-step correction system via the crown allows all calendar indications to be advanced together, while two discreet dimple-style pushers at 8 and 10 o’clock enable individual adjustments. Winding is handled by a solid 18k red-gold rotor, visible through the sapphire caseback, and the movement is COSC-certified as a chronometer for unwavering precision. It is, quite simply, the most advanced movement ever housed in a Navitimer and currently the only core-catalog automatic perpetual-calendar chronograph on the market.

An icon, still in flight

The Navitimer was born from professional demand. With its signature slide rule, it became an essential cockpit tool during the golden age of civil aviation. Over time, its distinctive look moved beyond the flight deck, appearing on the wrists of figures as varied as Miles Davis, Serge Gainsbourg, and Formula 1 legends Graham Hill and Jim Clark, and even into space with astronaut Scott Carpenter, while remaining faithful to its original form. With this pair of exceptional watches, Breitling unites heritage, high complication, and modern design in a way only the Navitimer can. They are shaped by civil aviation, inspired by the skies above, and engineered to measure time for generations.