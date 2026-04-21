Baume & Mercier welcome Janhvi Kapoor as a Friend of the Maison

As Friend of the Maison, Janhvi Kapoor embodies the values that have defined Baume & Mercier since its founding: a natural elegance, a sense of balance and a deeply personal approach to style. Her authenticity and emotional depth resonate with the Maison’s vision of watchmaking as a companion to life’s meaningful moments.

While the Joia de Baume & Mercier collection expresses a vibrant and instinctive femininity, it als reflects a broader philosophy that has long guided the Maison: creating timepieces that celebrate individuality and accompany women in every facet of their lives. This spirit finds a natural echo in Janhvi Kapoor, whose personality combines modernity, spontaneity and confidence.

“Janhvi Kapoor embodies a contemporary vision of femininity that resonates deeply with us. Her authenticity and sensitivity make her a natural fit for Baume & Mercier. Through her, we wish to express an instinctive and vibrant elegance, in perfect harmony with today’s women. We are delighted to welcome her to the Maison,” says Michael Guenoun, CEO of Baume & Mercier.