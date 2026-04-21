Baume & Mercier welcome Janhvi Kapoor as a Friend of the Maison

As Friend of the Maison, Janhvi Kapoor embodies the values that have defined Baume & Mercier since its founding: a natural elegance, a sense of balance and a deeply personal approach to style. Her authenticity and emotional depth resonate with the Maison’s vision of watchmaking as a companion to life’s meaningful moments.
While the Joia de Baume & Mercier collection expresses a vibrant and instinctive femininity, it als reflects a broader philosophy that has long guided the Maison: creating timepieces that celebrate individuality and accompany women in every facet of their lives. This spirit finds a natural echo in Janhvi Kapoor, whose personality combines modernity, spontaneity and confidence.
“Janhvi Kapoor embodies a contemporary vision of femininity that resonates deeply with us. Her authenticity and sensitivity make her a natural fit for Baume & Mercier. Through her, we wish to express an instinctive and vibrant elegance, in perfect harmony with today’s women. We are delighted to welcome her to the Maison,” says Michael Guenoun, CEO of Baume & Mercier.
“I am truly honored to join Baume & Mercier as Friend of the Maison, especially at the launch of the Joia collection. I was instantly drawn to its celebration of a free, bold and authentic femininity. For me, style is a deeply personal expression — and Joia beautifully captures the idea of celebrating every moment while staying true to who you are.” says Janhvi Kapoor.
Through her artistic choices and continuous evolution, Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as a singular voice in contemporary Indian cinema. Her ability to express different facets of her personality with nuance and sincerity reflects the Maison’s own approach, where each creation is designed to express emotion, character and individuality.
The arrival of Janhvi Kapoor as a Friend of the Maison reinforces Baume & Mercier’s ongoing dialogue with a new generation of women while continuing to honour the legacy of its founders, William Baume and Paul Mercier.
Joia de Baume & Mercier, dedicated to an inspiring, modern young woman with a hint of irreverence. Moving from casual to elegant with innate ease, she perfectly masters social codes and breaks them with grace. From contemporary freshness to timeless heritage, Joia de Baume & Mercier follows in the vein of creative and exacting watch designs that the Maison has been creating for women for nearly two centuries.
This collection features four models, including three that are unveiled here: Joia de Baume & Mercier M0A10847, M0A10848, and M0A10849. Each of these bijou-inspired watches are the perfect finishing touch that elevates an outfit. Their dainty 28-mm cases without lugs emphasise the finesse and beauty of their soft, rounded curves.
At the heart of the new Joia de Baume & Mercier collection, one piece stands out. Inspired by a historical timepiece created by the Maison in the 1980s and adorned with diamonds, this design comes to life in an elegant, feminine, resolutely contemporary interpretation. This jewelry watch carries forward the legacy that has tied Baume & Mercier to women for more than two centuries. The Baume & Mercier Joia M0A10850 fascinates the eye with its silvery dial, featuring criss-crossed satin-brushed finishes which echo its steel flattened link strap and its bezel set with 40 brilliant-cut diamonds. The refinement of this timepiece is heightened by its dainty 28 mm diameter and its case without lugs, emphasising the soft, rounded curves of its assertive femininity and quest for authentic self-expression.
These timepieces celebrate those moments when you choose to bend the rules, venture into the unknown, or face a new challenge. My Joia Moment is a time to claim for yourself, to dare.