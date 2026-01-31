Timeless grace with watches exclusively designed for women

A first for women
For the first time in the Baume & Mercier’s these timepieces introduce a 34mm case, and both are equipped with the self-winding Baumatic Manufacture movement, previously reserved for men’s models. The case, with polished and satin-brushed finishes, has been reworked with a more vintage look, inspired by a 1950s archival design of timeless elegance. A domed sapphire crystal enhances the silhouette, while the crown is seamlessly integrated into the caseband. An Arabic numeral makes its return 12 o’clock,while the date aperture is positioned at 6 o’clock. Crosshairs adorn the center of the dial. A beaded minute track – unique to the Clifton 34mm – gracefully frames the dial. The Clifton Baumatic M0A10831 features a luminous new off-white dial with a subtle grain finish that adds depth and dimension. Its 5N gold-plated accents further heighten its sophistication.
The Lady Premier
Crafted from stainless steel, Breitling’s 32 mm models feature dials in mother-of-pearl, Ink Blue, and Midnight Black. They’re fitted with a new tapered seven-row Chevron bracelet—its V-shaped pattern puts a feminine twist on the more linear men’s Premier bracelet. Inside, Breitling’s COSC certified Caliber 77 SuperQuartz movement ensures flawless precision. Diamonds cascade from lug to bezel in organic curves. On the dial, two finishing styles—satinsoleil at the center and on the rehaut, and circular brushing around the indexes—create a luminous, ever-shifting surface. Minimalist numerals, lozenge hands, and a sculptural crown complete a look that wears like jewellery.
Chopard L’Heure du Diamant
In 1969, Chopard unveiled a collection of jewellery watches ushering in a new era of artistry and elegance. More than five decades later, this legacy endures in The Precious Hours box set, a dazzling tribute to the Maison’s mastery of ornamental stone dials. This extraordinary collection brings together unique renditions of the 26 mm-diameter L’Heure du Diamant, crafted in ethical gold with coloured dials surrounded by diamonds featuring Chopard’s signature crown-setting technique. The 12 models are powered by the Chopard 10.01-C mechanical manual-winding movement, one of the most compact sizes and thicknesses on the market. These talismans are a testament to technique, shape and material, uniting in a perfect alchemist’s blend.
Favre Leuba Chief Date
The Chief Date Royal Purple’s dial commands attention, its dial shimmering with intensity from every angle. Favre Leuba’s signature high-relief hourglass motif anchors the design, while a sunburst finish catches the light, adding unexpected depth and dimension. Rhodium-plated hands glide above, their Super-LumiNova C1 X1 coating, ensuring crystal-clear legibility, day or night. At 3 o’clock, the neatly integrated date window delivers functionality without interrupting the dial’s harmony. Deeper within, yet fully visible through the sapphire caseback, beats the FLD03 automatic movement, engineered in partnership with La Joux-Perret. Robust and refined, this caliber delivers unwavering precision and reliability along with a 68-hour power reserve.
Frank Muller Double Surprise
This watch is characterised by an innovative mechanism and highlighted by sparkling diamonds. The hands are replaced by discs; the first one, small in the center, indicates the hour, whereas the second one, an outer disc, indicates the minutes. The Côtes de Genève finish, or Geneva stripes, looks like small parallel waves cut into a metallic surface. They are used to adorn bridges and the rotor plate. The movement is a Bidirectional automatic movement with a 42 hours power reserve using 217 components. The balance wheel frequency is set to 28,800 vibrations per hour
Hublot One click King Gold
As a master of fusion and an alchemist of precious metals, Hublot has developed a new gold color with a warmer shade than the traditional 5N 18K gold. Containing mainly platinum, this exclusive King Gold alloy perfectly lends itself to all elements of polishing and satin finishing. Hublot has created a range of unique “in-house” movements like the Unico automatic chronograph, with an unparalleled power reserve of 50-days. In its “Art of Fusion,” Hublot carries out a perfect symbiosis between functionality, architecture and design.
Montblanc Bohème Perpetual Calendar
In Montblanc's storied manufactures in Le Locle and Villeret, master watchmakers and artisans bring together traditional Swiss horology with modern decorative techniques to create the new 36mm Montblanc Bohème Perpetual Calendar. From the printed watercolour moon phase disc, to the machine-stamped "star trail" (filé d'étoiles) outer dial, and the highly technical field of micro-diamonds that forms the inner dial, the Bohème Perpetual Calendar represents Montblanc's dedication to both traditional handcrafts and state-of-the-art material processes thatdefine Swiss watchmaking in the 21st century. Montblanc's calibre MB 29.15 offers the full suite of perpetual calendar features, including the hour and minutes, the day of the week, the month, a leap year indicator and the watercolour interpretation moon-phase. This watch will not need to be reset until March 2100, and it holds 42-hours’ worth of mechanical power when fully wound. Adjustments, when needed, are activated intuitively using correctors on mid-case.
Rolex Lady-Datejust
The classic Rolex feminine watch, the Lady-Datejust concentrates all the attributes of the Datejust, the brand’s emblematic watch that has been a byword for style and technical performance ever since its launch in 1945. The Lady-Datejust’s Oyster case, 28 mm in diameter and guaranteed waterproof to a depth of 100 metres (330 feet), is a paragon of robustness, proportion and elegance. The Lady-Datejust is equipped with calibre 2236, that incorporates the patented Syloxi hairspring in silicon, manufactured by the brand. In addition to resisting strong magnetic fields, this hairspring offers great stability in the face of temperature variations as well as high resistance to shocks. Calibre 2236 is fitted with a self-winding system via a Perpetual rotor, which ensures continuous winding of the mainspring by harnessing the movements of the wrist to provide constant energy. It offers a power reserve of approximately 55 hours and is beautifully finished and decorated.
Vacheron Constantin Grand Lady Kalla
Vacheron Constantin presents three dazzling new interpretations of Grand Lady Kalla, a design that made its debut in 2024. Introducing coloured stones to the model, white diamonds are paired with emeralds and set in 950 platinum, and with rubies or sapphires and set in 18K white gold. These precious stones are complemented by white Akoya pearls and beads of polished ornamental stones. Each model comprises a fully gem-set watch, a jewel piece, a three-row rivière-style bracelet and a sautoir necklace, all of which can be interchanged, thus offering four different ways to wear it. It is powered by the 1212 quartz caliber with a 32.7 Hz frequency comprising 6 jewels.
Zenith Defy Skyline
The Defy at 36mm may appear a little large for women, but then it caters to those who like larger watches. It comes with a screwed-in crown and a fully interchangeable strap system. The dial has a starry sky pattern and the Elite 670 movement with its 144 components and 27 jewels vibrates at 28,800 timess per hour, and has a 50-hour reserve. The hands are Rhodium-plated, faceted and coatedwith Super Luminova SLN C1.