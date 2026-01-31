Timeless grace with watches exclusively designed for women

Zenith Defy Skyline

The Defy at 36mm may appear a little large for women, but then it caters to those who like larger watches. It comes with a screwed-in crown and a fully interchangeable strap system. The dial has a starry sky pattern and the Elite 670 movement with its 144 components and 27 jewels vibrates at 28,800 timess per hour, and has a 50-hour reserve. The hands are Rhodium-plated, faceted and coatedwith Super Luminova SLN C1.