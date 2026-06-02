Some affordable watches to up your horological sense this season

Armani Exchange AX4297

The Armani Exchange Sync now debuts with an automatic multifunction movement, featuring an openwork dial that reveals the intricate mechanics beneath, paired with a sleek black strap. The AX4297 Automatic watch adds a touch of modern sophistication to your spring wardrobe. With its 44mm round case, silver dial, and black leather strap, it blends timeless elegance with everyday style, sleek, versatile, and effortlessly polished for any look. Priced at ₹22,995