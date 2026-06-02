Some affordable watches to up your horological sense this season

Emporio Armani AR11761
For Spring, Emporio Armani introduces the AR11761, a 37mm timepiece that blends natural beauty with refined design. Its malachite semi-precious stone dial creates a striking visual contrast against a gold-tone stainless steel bracelet, while a fluted bezel adds texture and depth. Featuring a three-hand date movement at 6 o’clock, this elegant watch brings effortless sophistication and a fresh pop of colour to spring wardrobes. Priced at ₹18,495.
Michael Kors MK4999
A fresh take on the classic Michael Kors Essex tank, reimagined in a chic two-tone design with a five-link half-moon bracelet. Polished yet playful, it adds effortless elegance to everyday looks. Finished with a crisp white dial, this timepiece is a subtle statement of timeless style. The watch is priced at ₹15,996.
Armani Exchange AX4406
The Armani Exchange AX4406 features a sleek silver and gold two-tone stainless steel bracelet and coordinating round case, creating a layered metallic look. Its silver sunray dial with gold-tone accents and a minimalist two-hand design makes it a versatile, everyday accessory. Perfect for spring, it adds a subtle sparkle and effortless sophistication to bright, seasonal outfits. The watch is priced at ₹14,495.
Fossil ES5362
The Fossil Harlow ES5362 is inspired by a classic archival design, bringing the sophistication of the past into a modern setting. This intricate watch features a polished multi-tone stainless steel five-link bracelet paired with a distinctive octagonal-shaped case. The textured cream dial adds subtle character, while the three-hand movement ensures reliable everyday timekeeping, creating a piece that feels timeless yet. Priced at ₹13,495.
Emporio Armani AR60095
Emporio Armani reintroduces the open skeleton automatic for Spring 2026 with the AR60095, featuring a 43mm stainless steel case, Roman numeral indexes, and a seven-link bracelet that highlights its automatic movement through a refined open dial. This timepiece features an open skeleton automatic movement and a silver sunray dial covered by an amber crystal. The polished stainless steel bracelet, Roman numeral dial and applied branding details create a truly elevated presentation for everyday wear. Priced at ₹27,995.
Armani Exchange AX4297
The Armani Exchange Sync now debuts with an automatic multifunction movement, featuring an openwork dial that reveals the intricate mechanics beneath, paired with a sleek black strap. The AX4297 Automatic watch adds a touch of modern sophistication to your spring wardrobe. With its 44mm round case, silver dial, and black leather strap, it blends timeless elegance with everyday style, sleek, versatile, and effortlessly polished for any look. Priced at ₹22,995
Diesel’s Stinger watch features a black and blue gradient sunray dial, chronograph movement, and a blue stainless steel bracelet, bringing dynamic colour play to a clean, modern silhouette. Designed for those who thrive on contrast and confidence, the tonal shift adds energy to everyday spring styling. Priced at ₹22,495
Fossil FS6154
The Everett Chronograph FS6154 reflects the fresh spirit of spring with its light blue sunray dial set in a 44 mm stainless steel case. Powered by a Japanese chronograph quartz movement for reliable timekeeping, it is paired with a stainless steel bracelet that offers a clean, versatile finish—perfect for the season’s easy, everyday style. Priced at ₹15,995