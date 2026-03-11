Ayushmann Khurrana is the face of a watch store in New Delhi

The new boutique marks a key milestone in Just in Time's national expansion as the brand strengthens its presence in North India. Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft. across two levels, the Connaught Place boutique is among the brand’s largest formats and offers an immersive watch discovery experience with dedicated brand zones and a contemporary layout.
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurated the flagship boutique alongside Founder and Managing Director Raju Chheda and CEO Ronak Shah. The launch event brought together leading media, influencers and industry partners to mark the beginning of this new chapter for the brand.
Speaking about the partnership, Raju Chheda, Founder and Managing Director of Just in Time, said: “We are proud to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana to the Just in Time family. He represents credibility, individuality and a modern Indian voice that resonates with audiences across the country. As we continue expanding into key markets like Delhi, this partnership reflects our commitment to building a brand that customers trust for quality timepieces and authentic service.”
Commenting on the association, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said: “Watches are deeply personal. They reflect time, identity and moments that matter. Just in Time has built a reputation for trust and authenticity, and I’m excited to be part of a brand that continues to shape how people discover and experience watches in India.”
Just in Time has grown into one of India’s largest organised watch retailers, with a strong presence across major cities. With over 85 boutiques nationwide, the brand continues to expand through disciplined growth and a strong focus on service, authenticity and long-term customer relationships.
With the launch of its Connaught Place flagship and the announcement of Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Just in Time continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for global timepieces in India.