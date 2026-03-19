India unites for 20 Years of Earth Hour: PV Sindhu, Dia Mirza, Punjab Kings and leading voices urge the nation to ‘give an hour for the planet’

Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash further emphasised the importance of individual action through mindful living and sustainable choices.

Amaan Ali Bangash said, “For 20 years, Earth Hour has reminded us of the power of collective action. In my daily life, I make a conscious effort to avoid single-use plastics and opt for sustainable products—those that are environment friendly and designed to minimise our impact on the planet. As we celebrate this milestone, I encourage everyone to adopt small, lasting habits—like reducing waste, supporting eco-friendly choices, and making mindful decisions—so that each day becomes a meaningful step toward protecting our Earth.”

Ayaan Ali Bangash added: “Earth Hour is more than just switching off non-essential lights—it’s a beautiful reminder to pause and connect with our planet. As we celebrate 20 years of this inspiring movement with WWF-India, I encourage everyone not only to give one hour for Earth on March 28 but also to use that time mindfully—reflect, act, or engage in something meaningful for nature. Because small, conscious actions, when taken together, can create powerful change for ourA Movement That Unites Voices Across North, South, East, and West

This year’s Earth Hour campaign in India showcases a powerful coming together of voices from every corner of the country. From Ladakh in the north, where His Eminence Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche, Head Lama of Hemis Monastery and Drukpa Lineage, Ladakh lends a spiritual call, “On the occasion of Earth Hour, let us unite in a simple yet meaningful act, reminding ourselves of our shared responsibility to protect and preserve our planet for future generations.”

To Assam in the east, where Joi Barua, inspires reflection and mindful action, "As the State Ambassador for Assam this Earth Hour 2026, I will switch off all non-essential lights on 28th March from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm and use that hour to reflect, reconnect with nature, and commit to more sustainable choices in my daily life. I invite every household across our beautiful state to join me—let this hour inspire us to go beyond a single action and work together towards a greener future."