India unites for 20 Years of Earth Hour: PV Sindhu, Dia Mirza, Punjab Kings and leading voices urge the nation to ‘give an hour for the planet’
As the world prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour 2026 on March 28 at 8:30 PM local time, WWF-India announces a powerful line-up of Earth Hour 2026 Ambassadors who will drive awareness and inspire collective action for the planet.
Since its inception in 2007, Earth Hour has grown from a symbolic lights-off moment into one of the world’s largest grassroots environmental movements, engaging millions across more than 190 countries. This milestone year highlights two decades of impact while underscoring the urgent need for action to address the escalating climate and nature crises.
From Cricket Fields to Concert Halls: India Comes Together for Earth Hour
The 20th anniversary of Earth Hour sees an unprecedented coming together of communities across sports, music, and the arts. The Punjab Kings lead the charge from the world of cricket, Mohit Burman, Co-owner & Director - Punjab Kings shares, “Earth Hour turns 20 this year, and we are proud to stand with a movement that proves how powerful collective action can be. In cricket, we know that it’s often the smallest, smartest team efforts that change the game. Protecting our planet is no different. As one team, Punjab Kings invites fans across the country to join us on March 28, from 8:30 to 9:30 PM. Switch off non‑essential lights, stand with WWF-India, and help create the Biggest Hour for Earth.”
Leading sports icons like PV Sindhu amplify the message of individual action and collective impact, “I’m truly honoured to return as the Earth Hour Legacy Ambassador as this incredible movement completes 20 years. My earlier association with Earth Hour was deeply meaningful—not only because it supported a cause close to my heart, but because it showed me how powerful collective action can be. As Earth Hour marks two decades of impact, our responsibility is even greater today. I urge everyone to go beyond switching off the lights and commit to small, sustainable habits in daily life. When millions of us act together, those small steps turn into powerful change."
The music world adds its powerful influence, with Shantanu Moitra creating a special Earth Hour Anthem to commemorate 20 years of the movement. Art also plays a vital role in spreading awareness, with renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik marking two decades of Earth Hour with a special art installation on Puri beach. Adding to this diverse coalition, chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand represents the spirit of strategic thinking and long-term commitment needed to address environmental challenges Also joins the movement is the acclaimed composer Ricky Kej who advocates for mindful, sustainable living. The Aahvaan Project, a Delhi-based contemporary folk music and storytelling collective also joins WWF-India to mark 20 years of Earth Hour.
Dia Mirza added, “As someone who has supported Earth Hour for many years, it is incredibly inspiring to see this global movement complete 20 years of collective action for our planet. What began as a symbolic switch-off has grown into a powerful reminder that every small choice we make can help protect the Earth. I encourage everyone to join millions around the world on March 28 and give one mindful hour to nature with WWF-India—because our planet deserves our awareness, care, and action.”
Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash further emphasised the importance of individual action through mindful living and sustainable choices.
Amaan Ali Bangash said, “For 20 years, Earth Hour has reminded us of the power of collective action. In my daily life, I make a conscious effort to avoid single-use plastics and opt for sustainable products—those that are environment friendly and designed to minimise our impact on the planet. As we celebrate this milestone, I encourage everyone to adopt small, lasting habits—like reducing waste, supporting eco-friendly choices, and making mindful decisions—so that each day becomes a meaningful step toward protecting our Earth.”
Ayaan Ali Bangash added: “Earth Hour is more than just switching off non-essential lights—it’s a beautiful reminder to pause and connect with our planet. As we celebrate 20 years of this inspiring movement with WWF-India, I encourage everyone not only to give one hour for Earth on March 28 but also to use that time mindfully—reflect, act, or engage in something meaningful for nature. Because small, conscious actions, when taken together, can create powerful change for ourA Movement That Unites Voices Across North, South, East, and West
This year’s Earth Hour campaign in India showcases a powerful coming together of voices from every corner of the country. From Ladakh in the north, where His Eminence Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche, Head Lama of Hemis Monastery and Drukpa Lineage, Ladakh lends a spiritual call, “On the occasion of Earth Hour, let us unite in a simple yet meaningful act, reminding ourselves of our shared responsibility to protect and preserve our planet for future generations.”
To Assam in the east, where Joi Barua, inspires reflection and mindful action, "As the State Ambassador for Assam this Earth Hour 2026, I will switch off all non-essential lights on 28th March from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm and use that hour to reflect, reconnect with nature, and commit to more sustainable choices in my daily life. I invite every household across our beautiful state to join me—let this hour inspire us to go beyond a single action and work together towards a greener future."
Philanthropist and changemaker like Kulsum Shadab Wahab as Earth Hour 2026 State Ambassador for Karnataka encourages communities to recognize the power of shared responsibility, “Earth Hour reminds us that the future of our planet depends on the choices we make today. When millions of people across the world unite in one simple act, it sends a powerful message that protecting nature is a responsibility we all share. I’m proud to support this movement and hope it inspires individuals and communities to take meaningful action for our planet.”
While in the west, Soham Desai, as Earth Hour 2026 State Ambassador Gujarat shares, “Earth Hour is a powerful reminder that small actions, when taken together, can create a big impact. As athletes, we understand discipline, commitment, and teamwork—and those same values apply to protecting our planet. I encourage players and fans to switch-off non-essential lights on March 28th from 8:30 to 9:30 PM, not just as a symbolic gesture, but as a step toward building a more sustainable future. Let’s come together, take responsibility, and play our part for the Earth.”
As environmental challenges intensify, Earth Hour 2026 calls on individuals to move beyond symbolism and dedicate one hour to meaningful action—whether through sustainable habits, community participation, or reconnecting with nature.
On March 28, from 8:30 to 9:30 PM, millions will come together for the Biggest Hour for Earth, demonstrating that collective small actions can drive lasting global change., musicians, artists, spiritual leaders, sports personalities, and changemakers unite to celebrate 20 years of collective action for the planet. sports icons like PV Sindhu amplify the message of individual action and collective impact, “I’m truly honoured to return as the Earth Hour Legacy Ambassador as this incredible movement completes 20 years. My earlier association with Earth Hour was deeply meaningful—not only because it supported a cause close to my heart, but because it showed me how powerful collective action can be. As Earth Hour marks two decades of impact, our responsibility is even greater today. I urge everyone to go beyond switching off the lights and commit to small, sustainable habits in daily life. When millions of us act together, those small steps turn into powerful change."
The Bangash brothers further emphasised the importance of individual action through mindful living and sustainable choices. and changemaker like Kulsum Shadab Wahab as Earth Hour 2026 State Ambassador for Karnataka encourages communities to recognize the power of shared responsibility, “Earth Hour reminds us that the future of our planet depends on the choices we make today. When millions of people across the world unite in one simple act, it sends a powerful message that protecting nature is a responsibility we all share. I’m proud to support this movement and hope it inspires individuals and communities to take meaningful action for our planet.”
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