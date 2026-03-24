German watchmaker Alexander Shorokhoff comes to India

Limited Edition, handcrafted manufacture

Among the highlights of the collection is the Kandy Avantgarde 2, inspired by the abstract works of Wassily Kandinsky and limited to 100 pieces worldwide, featuring a bold geometric dial and vivid colour palette that reflect the maison’s artistic identity.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rahul Shukla, VP & CSMO, Watches Division, Titan Company Limited, said, “Alexander Shorokhoff embodies a story-led approach to fine watchmaking, and its entry into India reflects our commitment to curating culturally rooted, thoughtfully crafted, global maisons through Helios Luxe.” Mr. Alexander Shorokhov, CEO of Alexander Shorokhoff Uhrenmanufaktur GmbH said, “India represents an exciting new chapter for us. We produce in very limited, numbered editions, and presenting these rare pieces to a vast and evolving luxury market like India is both exciting and meaningful. With Helios Luxe, we are introducing our manufactory to a country that deeply values culture, individuality and mechanical depth. We look forward to engaging with Indian collectors who appreciate rarity, strong narratives and a distinctive design language in the timepieces they choose to own.”

The India launch of Alexander Shorokhoff introduces a curated portfolio of 16 limited-edition timepieces spanning avant-garde, vintage-inspired and complication-led creations, including the Kandy Avantgarde 2, Winter, Sixtythree, Neva Brown, Neva Chrono, Full Calendar Cadamomo, Shar, Swan Lake Alarm, Lucky 8, Crazy Eyes Chrono, Flensi, Happy Second and Emotion Due. The collection features automatic, hand-wound and chronograph movements with in-house hand engraving and refined finishing, with most references limited to between 30 and 100 pieces worldwide. Each watch is handcrafted, assembled under the brand’s “one man, one watch” philosophy, individually numbered and available exclusively in India through six Helios Luxe boutiques.