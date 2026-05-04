Black Bay Chrono: A collaboration with deep ties in Motorsports

Motorsports are inherently dangerous. High-speed driving requires drivers to operate at the very edge of the performance—and safety—envelope. Time is at the centre of all forms of competitive driving. It’s what separates winners from losers. Champions are made and lost in fractions of a second. TUDOR knows a thing or two about how important time is to the best drivers in the world. Long ago in the late 1960s, when TUDOR was campaigning a cutting-edge Porsche 906 in Japan, the drivers wore TUDOR watches on their wrists. In 2026, TUDOR continues to keep racing drivers on time. Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad wear the Black Bay Chrono "Carbon 26".

The Black Bay Chrono "Carbon 26" continues the long tradition of TUDOR’s presence on the track as well as that of a TUDOR watch for each Formula 1 race season. This chronograph represents TUDOR’s relentless pursuit of mechanical performance. Carbon fibre is the ideal material for a racing chronograph because of its weight-saving advantages. Less weight equals more speed, and that speed can be accurately measured using Manufacture Calibre MT5813’s chronograph function in conjunction with the one-piece tachymetric bezel, which is also fashioned out of lightweight carbon fibre. Even the end-links that affix the hybrid strap to the case are rendered in carbon fibre—every little bit of weight shed counts. For a purely aesthetic touch, even the chronograph sub-counters as well as the date window surround are rendered in carbon fibre thanks to a layered dial construction, alternating brass discs and carbon fibre sheets.

The aesthetic accents of the Black Bay Chrono "Carbon 26" directly pay homage to the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team car, dubbed the VCARB 03. The striking yellow present on the engine cowling adorns the dial on the "Carbon 26", lending it a high-speed look. Only 2,026 examples of the Black Bay Chronograph "Carbon 26" will be made, each individually numbered on the case back, paying homage to yet another important year in TUDOR’s ever-evolving motorsport history.