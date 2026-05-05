Met Gala curse: What is the internet theory linking red carpet romance to break-ups?

As each year goes by with the Met Gala, there will always be an inevitable rumour that comes around as well: the Met Gala curse. It refers to an internet myth which implies that any celebrities that attend the fashion gala as a couple do not seem to remain as such much longer. Whether it's on the red carpet itself or at any party events that follow, people notice a trend that they are sure isn't just a coincidence. The truth about this is that science cannot prove anything regarding this myth, although it tends to get viral because of its connection to many high-profile breakups.
This belief was further encouraged when various celebrities got together at the Met Gala and broke up afterward. Bella Hadid and The Weekend dated after their meeting at the Met Gala in 2016 but broke up in 2019 despite having an off-and-on relationship. The Weekend was next seen with Selena Gomez at the Met Gala and their relationship too lasted only for a short time. Hailey Bieber and Shawn Mendes attended the Met Gala together in 2018 but were never actually dating.
Elon Musk and Grimes first attended the Met Gala in 2018; they have been on and off with each other and shared three children before going their separate ways from 2021 through 2022. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were both present at the same time in 2022, when they were still together, but their love story came to an end a few months later. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan both attended the 2024 Met Gala; shortly after that, the two ended things.
Some couples such as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, as well as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both attended the Met Gala or events near it without experiencing any problems in their romantic lives.