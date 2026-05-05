Met Gala curse: What is the internet theory linking red carpet romance to break-ups?

As each year goes by with the Met Gala, there will always be an inevitable rumour that comes around as well: the Met Gala curse. It refers to an internet myth which implies that any celebrities that attend the fashion gala as a couple do not seem to remain as such much longer. Whether it's on the red carpet itself or at any party events that follow, people notice a trend that they are sure isn't just a coincidence. The truth about this is that science cannot prove anything regarding this myth, although it tends to get viral because of its connection to many high-profile breakups.

The Met Gala curse and the celebrity couples it has followed

This belief was further encouraged when various celebrities got together at the Met Gala and broke up afterward. Bella Hadid and The Weekend dated after their meeting at the Met Gala in 2016 but broke up in 2019 despite having an off-and-on relationship. The Weekend was next seen with Selena Gomez at the Met Gala and their relationship too lasted only for a short time. Hailey Bieber and Shawn Mendes attended the Met Gala together in 2018 but were never actually dating.