Few grooming habits we sometimes overlook

We thought that we should discuss some grooming details that are occasionally if not frequently, forgotten. Why would you let anything detract from your good looks? They say it is all about the little things. Here are some tips to look your best:

Eyebrow maintenance

Grooming your glabella (the part between your eyebrows and above your nose), would make your eyebrows look a lot cleaner and sharper. Unless you have a unibrow, just a little bit of plucking and/or threading would make a world of difference.

Moisturising

Some of you might not need it, but it would not hurt on giving it one more try.

Lips. Elbows. Knees. Feet

Chapped lips draw a lot of attention. While elbows, knees and feet might not be focal points, when they are dry, they do get noticed. It wouldn't take a long regime to get them in order. Just a little bit of moisturiser before bed, and you're set.

If you think that cleaning your body with water is all the hydration you need, you are dead wrong. While drinking water hydrates your body, splashing water on your skin makes it dry and flaky because it washes away all the skin's natural oils.

Nose and ears waxing

It's important to trim the hair from your nose and ears. Find a barbershop that offers to wax for nose and ears, they hurt a lot but cost than you would expect. Lesser hair in the nose and ears means lesser dirt accumulation.

Nail clipping

Short and clean nails are the way to go. You might not know when, but women notice the little things. Clip your nails every fortnight, and if you're feeling fancy, get a quick mani-pedi at your barbershop. Who doesn't love soft hands and feet!

Bathroom Etiquettes

If you share a bathroom with someone, a carpet of beard trimmings in the sink might become a matter of friction with your roommate. It takes about 30 seconds to run water over it, or an easier solution is just trimming in the shower.

