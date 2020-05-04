At least as long as the lockdown lasts, the world is set to move into the virtual sphere! Taking a cue from that, well-known Hyderabadi makeup artist Gazal Surana has decided to conduct workshops online with a 45-minute session on May 9 to help beginners ace their base make-up techniques where she will impart tips on skin prep, foundation, concealing, correcting and powdering techniques.





“The beauty of a virtual class is you can ask as many questions as you can learn from the comfort of your homes. It will be a super fun class where I will be sharing my tricks and list of favourite base make-up products,” says Gazal. You can just watch, take notes, practise all watching the comfort of your home. She shares, “Participants who would like to practice will need as minimal as a beauty blender, foundation and compact powder.”

Gazal Surana





You can expect to learn how to achieve a flawless base, that includes skin prep, picking the right foundation, foundation application, concealing and powdering techniques. “While uploading some personal make-up videos on my Instagram profile I saw some amazing response to them. So I figured that an online class would be a great way to teach a small group of people and give them all the information they need,” says Gazal.

A former workshop by Gazal

You might want to put on some make-up just to cheer yourself up if you feel even if you might not be stepping out. For that, Gazal has a few tips about how to perfect a smokey eye at home. She says, “The simplest way to do a smokey eye is to take your kajal, draw roughly on your eyes, blend across the eyelid with a blending brush, dragging it just a little over your crease line. Now take any black or brown eyeshadow and use the same blending brush and brush across your eyelids - this will set the eyeshadow. Smokey eyes are done!”



Also, for those who want to shape their eyebrows at home, the make-up artist recommends, “Use a tweezer take pluck out the excess from the top of the brow, let the bottom grow out because if plucked wrong from the bottom it will spoil the shape. Another way is to cut your

wax strips (maybe Veet) into smaller strips and use them on top your eyebrow, but you have to be very careful while doing this.”



5 pm onwards on May 9. Registration fees for her class on Zoom: Rs 2,000