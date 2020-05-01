Natural wellness label Juicy Chemistry, founded by husband-wife duo Megha and Pritesh Asher, wanted to do their bit to battle COVID-19 and those who are fighting to keep it at bay. At first, they stuck to the distribution of soaps and hand washes to sanitisation workers, essential commodity delivery personnel, and migrant workers. But as they realised that there’s an acute shortage of sanitisers they wanted to make them. So they set out to get the required due permission from the Drug Authority licensed manufacturing unit.

Juicy Chemistry's sanitiser unit

Hence they put a team together to get all the necessary clearances and set up the 600 sq ft manufacturing facility to produce sanitisers. By the time they had their application and documents in place, the lockdown was declared so there as a setback.

Pritesh and Megha Asher

But soon they rushed to obtain special permission granted by the local collectorate's office and thanks to the guidance from the Drug Authorities they were able to build the manufacturing facility and also commence operations for the manufacturing of sanitisers. Their first batch of sanitisers ready to be dispatched to those in need at the frontline.