We pick out body wash and shower gels boasting quirky fragrances like caramel popcorn and rice milk

Body washes have orchestrated a revolution in skincare beyond mere cleansing, enveloping users in a symphony of olfactory delight. Infused with fragrances reminiscent of serene gardens and exotic landscapes, these shower elixirs transcend mere hygiene, ushering in an aromatic voyage. As water cascades, the senses are serenaded with the aroma of flowers, fruits and woods, stress waltzing away and a tapestry of scents weaves through steam-kissed air. Gone are the days when only florals and fruits dominated these products, instead we bring you some exotic new finds like Caramel Popcorn, Apricot Mango Rice Milk and more.

Gold riddance

Bath & Body Works recently launched their Celestial collection boasting stary three variants — Sapphire Moon and Prismatic Stars and Golden Eclipse. Owing to the sweet scent of glowing berries, shimmering blossoms and sun-warmed woods, we pick out the Golden Eclipse Shower Gel. Infused with hyaluronic acid, aloe and vitamin E, the product not only cleanses the skin but hydrates it with a rich, creamy lather and leaves your skin feeling fresh and fragrant. ₹1,899. Available on bathandbodyworks.in

Floral arrangement

This 3 in 1 Jasmine Blossom Body Wash by Blossom Kochhar comes with jasmine extracts and offers an exotic blend of geranium and sandalwood essential oils transforming your daily showers into an aromatic bathing experience. It soothes irritable skin and is effective on skin rashes. You can also use this for your face wash and hair wash. ₹435. Available on aromamagic.com

Also read: Gold rush: Try these products infused with 24k gold for radiant skin and healthy hair

Fruit basket

Packed with fruit extracts and plant-based milk, Nivea’s Fresh Blends vegan shower gel comes in two variants and we tried both — Apricot Mango Rice Milk and Raspberry BlueBerry Almond Milk. Although both are equally juicy and help achieve supple skin, we loved the former better due to its unusual fruit combination of fragrances. The biodegradable products are packaged in recycled plastic bottles, which win a few extra points from us. ₹499. Available on nykaa.com

Bombay velvet

The Better Body Bombay has four luxurious body washes and guess what, after trying all of them, we decided to crown Lavender & Chamomile Calming Daily as the winner! Infused with a blend of chamomile and horsetail, the product loaded with moringa leaf and ginger oils gives a blissful shower experience. Do try their Blood Orange Energizing Daily Body Wash, which takes the runner-up spot before Aloe & Coconut and Milk & Forest Honey Nourishing Daily Body Washes, both of which are designed for specific skin types. ₹650. Available on bbbshop.in.

Movie date

This vegan Caramel Popcorn body wash by Plum BodyLovin' is a yummy cleansing formula that smells exactly like the sweet and salty caramel-laced popcorn that we buy a bucketful at the theatres. Enriched with olive oil, this non-drying formula keeps the skin nourished with its sulphates, parabens, phthalates and silicone-free product. ₹380. Available on plumgoodness.com.