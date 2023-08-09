Avesta Good Earth Foods introduces Teestar Bioactive Gummies

Teestar Bioactive Gummies is a product for sugar and calorie management by Avesta Good Earth Foods, a part of Avesthagen Ltd. This all-natural ingredient manages blood sugar spikes post-meal and further helps in managing a better insulin response. It has shown a reduction in blood glucose levels of up to 10MG/DL postprandial.

Also read: The benefits of ayurveda skincare products

Teestar is developed from an Indian medicinal plant commonly used as a part of the food matrix. It has been used in traditional medicine as a potent sugar and calorie modulator, and also to manage healthy body mass. It is recommended to have two gummies before breakfast and dinner daily for best results. The Teestar forms a colloidal-type suspension in the stomach and the intestine upon hydration, and the mucilage thus formed slows down the gastrointestinal transit of food as well as its digestion. Thus, yielding less calories from digested food for a long time and, in turn, giving the feeling of satiety.

Also read: Here are five perfumes with floral and woody notes that are perfect for Monsoon

Teestar is manufactured at a state-of-the-art production and R&D facility by an eco-friendly and safe process of extraction using only ethanol and water, not needing any harsh chemicals or evaporation of the extract. The product maintains a very stringent quality consistency using Avesthagen’s proprietary fingerprinting technique, MetaGrid.

The company claims that Teestar is a very safe and potent calorie modulator and can be used to manage healthy body mass.

Teestar is available online in Litchi and Tamarind flavours.