Wellness and beauty: 9 products to make you look good during monsoon

With the monsoon playing menace on your skin, here are a few makeup and wellness products that you may try to keep your skin looking fresh and plump.

Brighten up!

Juice Beauty’s brightening range featuring Green Apple Brightening Emulsion Lightweight Moisturizer, Green Apple Brightening Gel Cleanser, Green Apple Peel Full Strength and Green Apple Age Defy Moisturizer is a steal. Suitable for women of all ages, it’s great to treat dark spots or hyperpigmentation.

Kiko Milano's mascara

Lash it out

Kiko Milano’s buildable volume-enhancing effect mascara with a 3D elastomer brush, combs through the lashes neatly and gives them a panoramic volume-enhancing effect. The mascara is available in intense black shade. Rs 1,190.

Orive skincare range

Say no to acne

Try Orive Organic Anti Acne Kit for acne troubles. The non-pore clogging hydrating kit helps control excess oil, eliminates acne-causing bacteria, lightens marks, and reduces redness. Rs. 1,499.

Makeup Studio's highlighter palette



Cheeky tales

Makeup Studios’ new two beautiful highlighter palettes with five of the most stunning combination of shades are perfect for makeup-loving girls on the go. Rs 4,990.

Moira's liquid shadows



Liquid glitter

Sparkle like a diamond with Moira’s Diamond Daze Liquid Shadow. This non-crease, no fallout, and long-lasting formula creates a perfect eye-catching look in multi-chrome shimmers and glitters. Rs 1,200.

Nyveda's Sugar and Oil body scrub



Sugar tales

Nyveda’s Sugar & Oil Body Scrub is infused with Virgin Coconut Oil, Sugar, Lakadong Turmeric and Kesar. This scrub gently buffs away impurities, revealing a radiant and renewed complexion. The sugar helps remove dead skin and kesar helps with inflammation. Rs 949.

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Lip Duo Kit



Pout proud

Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Sculpted Lip Duo kit featuring both Matte and Satin Lipsticks in the enchanting Sugar Plum shade is paired with the exquisite Lip Liner in Rasin. Unleash your creativity with these lip duos, designed to amplify your lips. The set boasts a carefully curated selection of four harmonious shades, uniting the allure of matte and satin finishes. Rs 3,250.

Laneige lip balm and masks

Lips don’t lie

Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask and Glowy Lip Balm are a deadly combination to address all your lip woes. The mask effectively removes dead skin cells and provides ample moisture, leaving your lips smooth and supple. The balm provides a moisturizing layer that leaves lips looking supple and glossy. Rs 899.

Purplle Dragon Fruit body lotion



Smooth texture

Purplle's Dragon Fruit Body Lotion enriched with Dragon Fruit, Niacinamide, Papaya Fruit Juice, Avocado Fruit Oil, and Allantoin, offers gentle hydration. Its non-greasy texture leaves your skin nourished and fragrant. Rs 799.

Type Beauty's lip shades

Luscious lips

Type Beauty’s Lip Combo is an anti-pigmentation lipstick that also heals and hydrates lips. The smooth and creamy, pigmented lipstick lasts up to 8 hours, leaving your lips totally nourished and visibly brighter. Rs 1,499.