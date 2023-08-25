Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 25-31

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

To heal the current situation that you’re in, see the other person’s point of view with compassion. You have an important life purpose involving communication and art. Please don’t allow insecurities to hold you back. You will achieve great success this week only if you communicate what you truly believe in.

Lucky colour: Mauve

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



This is a good time to give birth to new ideas and situations in your life. Many will hear the ‘good news’. This is also a good time to start new businesses, and jobs. Those who have been struggling will get recognition and a new lease of life. Your prayers are being answered. Stay positive. Your ancestors are with you.

Lucky colour: Pink and teal green

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

What you desire will come into fruition but with great efforts and delays. Negativity will block your

progress so shield yourself from toxicity. Call upon your angels to comfort you at this time. Happiness

awaits you now. Before taking the next plunge, spend some time alone in nature meditating about your desires and intentions.

Lucky colour: Orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Your prayers are being answered. Please listen and follow the steps that are being guided towards you through your guardian angels. This is a great time for self love. Pamper yourself with whatever brings you happiness. New romance is imminent either with someone new or through a reignited passion in an existing relationship.

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Caution is warranted. Look deeper into the situation before proceeding further. Your power intimidates others, however, it is safe for you to be powerful as your power benefits others as well as yourself. Your desired outcome will occur in the very near future, stop pressuring yourself and others around you. Have patience and faith in divine timing.

Lucky colour: Blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

You are a light worker/ healer. God needs you to shine your divine light and love. Trust your intuitive

abilities. Spend time alone in nature meditating about your desires and intentions. Ask the universe to help you gain a positive perspective on this situation. Your emotions will be healed, which will enable you to be open to a greater love.

Lucky colour: Light green

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

A big situation in your life has ended and you’re finally free. New opportunities for happiness will follow, put the past behind you. There’s a better way of handling a situation in your life. Pause for reflection and insight. Dare to be different. You have the power to do anything in the most passionate and charming way.

Lucky colour: Purple

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

You are a very hardworking person and there’s too much to be accomplished. Make a detailed plan and

release your fears to your guardian angels as you’re being watched by them. It is safe to trust the people who are offering help as they have the ability to accomplish many tasks at once. Follow your creative passion.

Lucky colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Release yourself from that which holds you back! There is a need to detox. Your worry is unnecessary since it’s based on lack of self confidence. Fight your fears and release the past. There is a more enriching future ahead. Welcome the new beginnings as this will mark an end to delays and fulfillment of all your desires.

Lucky colour: Pink and rainbow

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Do not limit your possibilities. Look for the magic in life and be aware of your true emotions. For those fighting a legal battle for justice, the ruling will be made in your favour. Do not give up. Property disputes will be in your favour. Love and blessings fill your life. Harmonious relations with family members is foreseen. Families will be reunited.

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Life is wonderful! Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success is an inspiration for many. Take care of your sleep pattern in order to ward off physical and emotional discomfort. All your wishes are coming to fruition. A joyful time is ahead in life. Social recognition and financial abundance is foreseen.

Lucky colour: Bottle green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Time to take action! Your passion for a cause is commendable. The universe will guide you through this process to help you take the right decisions. A big chapter in your life is coming full circle, which will mark a happy ending and a brighter future. Take care of your finances and don’t go overboard.

Lucky colour: Brown



Also read: Raksha Bandhan Gift : Gift your loved ones a gorgeous smile with these lip care products