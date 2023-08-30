Basic workouts to suit different age groups

Founder and head trainer at My Bollywood Body, Sunny, unveils a range of workouts and diet tips while busting the myths around what you must not blindly follow in your fitness journey.

Sunny is known for his informative, and engaging online content across social media platforms that focus on an array of workouts. From daily workout plans to nutrition updates to supplements consumption-related knowledge and much more, My Bollywood Body helps you align your body as you desire to transform it.

Also read: Naturopathy: A holistic approach to mental health and wellness

“With over two decades of hands-on training experience and an astonishing 1,50,000 fitness sessions under my belt, I can confidently attest to the fact that fitness routines must be adapted to suit various age groups. Whether you’re an active teenager, a busy adult, or a seasoned senior, the foundation of a fit lifestyle lies in regular exercise and balanced nutrition. Let’s understand tailored workout routines for three distinct age groups, ensuring that you’re equipped with the knowledge to promote holistic wellness and vitality,” he says. Here are a few of his tips:

Teens (13-19 years) - Building the Foundation

The teenage years mark a crucial period of growth and development, making it an ideal time to establish healthy exercise habits. For adolescents, incorporating bodyweight exercises serves as a cornerstone for building strength and enhancing overall fitness. Exercises like push-ups, squats, lunges, and planks engage major muscle groups, setting the stage for a solid foundation.

To promote the well-being of cardiovascular health and instill a love for physical activity, cardio-centric pursuits like running, cycling, dancing, or engaging in team sports like basketball or football are invaluable. These activities not only strengthen the heart and lungs but also induce discipline and teamwork.

Additionally, flexibility plays a pivotal role in preventing injuries and maintaining suppleness. Integrating practices such as yoga and dynamic stretches enhances flexibility and cultivates balance, which is especially relevant during the growth-spurting teenage years.

Adults (20-50 years) - Nurturing Holistic Fitness

As we transition into adulthood, our fitness goals evolve. The focus shifts from growth to maintenance, with the integration of varied workout modalities. Strength training becomes paramount, as it assists in preserving muscle mass and bone density — crucial for preventing age-related declines.

Complementing strength training, and cardiovascular exercises like jogging, swimming, or attending aerobic classes ensure optimal heart health. For time-conscious individuals, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) offers an efficient solution, alternating between intense bursts of activity and rest periods for maximum impact in a shorter span.

A strong core is fundamental for posture and stability. Thus, including core-specific exercises such as planks, crunches, and bridges is imperative. These movements cultivate a solid foundation that aids in daily activities and prevents back pain.

Seniors (50+ years) – Include Gentle Wellness

Advancing in age doesn’t equate to slowing down; it simply requires a more tailored approach. Low-impact aerobics, such as brisk walking, water aerobics, and cycling, cater to joint health while still delivering cardiovascular benefits. This ensures seniors stay active without subjecting their bodies to excessive strain.

Maintaining strength and balance becomes a focal point. Resistance bands and light weights provide a controlled method of building muscle strength, while balance exercises fortify stability. The graceful art of Tai Chi, with its slow, flowing movements, not only aids flexibility and balance but also encourages relaxation and mental peace.

Also read: Benefits of fenugreek seeds for hair

To combat the stiffness that can accompany age, a consistent stretching routine is indispensable. Regular stretches enhance flexibility, promote joint health, and contribute to an improved range of motion, ensuring seniors continue to engage in life’s activities with ease.

The journey to optimal fitness goes beyond age. From the energetic pursuits of teenagers to the well-rounded routines of adults and the gentle practices of seniors, each age group benefits from a holistic approach to exercise. Nevertheless, before picking up any a new exercise regimen, especially those with underlying health conditions, it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional. With this guidance in mind, customising workouts to individual fitness levels and abilities will pave the way for a better and healthier life.