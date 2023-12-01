Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for December 1-7

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Embrace your inner child. New friends or rekindled relationships will be the highlight this week. Good news related to your children or their relationship will bring happiness. New beginnings, financial abundance, and a change in lifestyle are foreseen. Act upon your plans and wait for the rich dividend. Lucky colour: Green.

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

Overconfidence is not good for growth. When help is nearby, don’t hesitate to ask for assistance. Negative thoughts create self-fulfilling prophecies. It’s safe to trust people who offer genuine advice. Follow your creative passion. Do what you love. Teamwork will bring great results. Lucky colour: Pink.



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

New business proposals and job opportunities will bring good news. Make bold and ambitious choices. Great progress is possible only when you are ready to take risks. Stay determined and move forward with full confidence. Review documents and policies very carefully before signing them. Lucky colours: Grey, Ink blue.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Monitor your health, be clear on what you want and act accordingly. Do not hesitate to seek guidance from an expert. You are now ready to face any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and adventure are the fruit of your labour. Time for celebration, awards and rewards will keep your spirits high. Lucky colour: Deep orange

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



There is light at the end of the tunnel. Breathe a sign of relief and make new plans. Relocation and travel are on the cards. Financial abundance through practical and wise investments will bear fruit in the future. A very lucky week for this zodiac. Lucky colour: Olive green

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

It is safe to trust people around you. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion. Do what gives you happiness. Your creative passion will be richly rewarded. Teamwork brings success. Release your past and those who have caused you grief. There is a more enriching future. Lucky colour: White

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

There are better ways to handle a situation. Pause for reflection and insights. Your dreams are getting fulfilled. Hard work will lead to great success. Love for beautiful things in life will keep you motivated. Things will be better if you don’t overanalyse a problem. Find a compromise as that’s the best solution. Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Happy endings lead to new beginnings. Read your documents carefully before signing. The past is behind you, look only towards your bright future. Enroll yourself in new courses. Consider getting additional education. Take pride in your excellent work. Lucky colour: Sea blue.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Release your past and those who hold you back. Your worry is based on a lack of self-confidence. Empower yourself as success is possible only through hard work. Many will buy luxurious items this week. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunities that change brings. Lucky colour: Rainbow shades

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

An exciting new challenge will be the highlight. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts carefully. A very happy ending results in a new beginning. Life is coming to a full circle. Spiritual growth and insights will bring peace. Avoid taking shortcuts as that can lead to a dead end. Lucky colour: Purple.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Follow your heart as your love for home and family will give you immense happiness. Trustworthy psychic information will be beneficial. Committed romantic relationships will make your heart flutter. A sudden revelation or good news will offer you freedom. Embrace the opportunities that changes bring. Lucky colours: Off-white, sky blue

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Out-of-court settlement is not a compromise, it’s in your best interest. Make bold choices as progress is possible only when you share your vision with like-minded people. If you are fighting a legal battle, don’t give up. The ruling will be made in your favour. Not all battles are fought only to win. Some are fought to regain your self-esteem. Lucky colour: Gold.



