Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for December 15-21

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Nurture yourself and those you love. You have the ability to make anything more beautiful through your practical and wise advice. Balance is the key to a happy life. As long as your sense of humour is welcomed by all, you will be able to sail through the challenges, both at work and home. Teamwork will bring great rewards. Lucky colour: Pink

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the small details to others. The vast experience you have will lead you to success. You have invested wisely in relationships and finances. Wait for the harvest; it’s going to make you happy and rich. Sign contracts carefully. Lucky colour: Royal blue



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is the time to improve your plans. Fight your fears and trust your intuitions. Stay alert from fake well-wishers. Be prepared for any possibility. Your hard work will be recognised in the days to come. In the meantime, pray, meditate and visit shrines for blessings. Lucky colour: White

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Release yourself from your past. Forgive those who gave you grief in the past and grow from the situation. You are entering a spiritual phase now, where you will be exploring the wonders of the universe through the power of manifestation and meditation. This will keep you free of any financial and karmic debts later in life. Lucky colour: Olive green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



It's time to make some life-changing decisions. Detox your body, mind and soul. Do not hesitate to seek therapy. Your actions will bring results, so choose the results wisely. Review your progress and move ahead with future plans. Your genuine concern for others will be appreciated. Success awaits. Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Release the past as it’s never going tocome back. Time heals all wounds. Expect someone very soon in your life who will heal and comfort you. They will be a kindred spirit who will love you unconditionally. Expect the relationship to advance to the next level. Lucky colours: Rust, brown

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Ambitious plans for future will be rewarding. Expect good news. A gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration will keep your spirits high. This is your chance to do something amazing. An excellent opportunity will be offered to study and enhance your knowledge. Lucky colour: Golden yellow

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

An exciting new challenge will keep you engaged this week. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contract and other documents carefully. Embrace your inner child and reward yourself. Getting together with family and friends will keep you happy. Expect travel and transfers in the future. Lucky colours: Grey, off white

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You have entered a phase where your soul is searching for meaning in life. Consider taking an alternative approach. Surround yourself with wise people. Rekindled or new friendships will make your heart flutter. A positive new emotional experience will print deep and everlasting spiritual insights. Lucky colours: Sea blue, coral green

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

You need not go through your current challenges alone. Help is nearby. Don’t be egoistic, accept help when offered. Negative thoughts create self-fulfilling prophecies. This is your time to take action for a cause close to your heart. Romantic relationships will keep you happy. Lucky colour: Deep purple

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Your success will inspire others. You will be acknowledged and rewarded for your hard work. Avoid taking short cuts and darker alleys. Review all details before taking action. Your love for your family and home will keep you happy. Trustworthy psychic information will enable you to unblock the pathways. Lucky colours: Silver grey, neon green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the detailing to others. Your experience will lead to success. You can solve any challenge, provided you stay away from drama. Let people close to you handle their own issues. Your strength is your ability to forgive others. This might intimidate people, but stay fearless and confident. Lucky colour: Peach

