Global beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills India announces Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador

International beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills, known for its innovation in eye brow products and top-tier makeup, is commemorating its 25-year milestone. In a fitting celebration, the brand has enlisted actress Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador in India. Malaika, known for her impeccable style and glamorous presence, epitomises the brand's fundamental values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love, and self-expression.

The brand is highly esteemed for its unrivaled expertise in brow enhancement, offering a diverse range of multifunctional brow products. Its Brow Wiz, Brow Pomade, and Brow Freeze have emerged as bestsellers. Additionally, it offers a bespoke five-step signature brow service tailor-made as per individual’s facial structure, complexion and features. Its other beauty products such as core range of complexion products, fast-selling eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, glosses and exceptional colour makeup line have made it a new-age brand.

Malaika shares, “I am thrilled to be part of Hollywood cult and iconic makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills' years' celebration. As someone who has always been passionate about beauty, I have long been a fan of the brand's commitment to quality and innovation and have been using brow products for aeons. I believe that makeup has the power to transform not just our appearance, but also our confidence and sense of self. I am excited and humbled to partner with them to be able to inspire individuals to explore their own unique beauty standards and express themselves through makeup."

Anastasia Beverly Hills is established by beauty industry's foremost trailblazer, Anastasia Soare. With an illustrious presence, its products have graced the visages of esteemed style icons such as the Kardashians, JLo, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Victoria Beckham and even Michelle Obama.

