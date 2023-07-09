Here are six new products that will help you protect your skin from UV rays in the monsoon

Sunny days might have concluded but sunscreen is still important during the monsoon season. Although the weather may be cloudy or rainy, it does not mean harmful UV rays from the sun are completely blocked out. During the monsoon season, the humidity levels are usually high, which makes your skin more prone to oiliness and acne. Sunscreens help in protecting your skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation and act as a barrier against pollutants and environmental irritants. Here is a new range of products to incorporate into your daily skincare routine to seek protection from the sun.

Beyond the invisible

Enriched with Red Marine Algae, witch hazel and watermelon extract, LoveChild’s Surya Namaskar Sunscreen with SPF 50 and PA+++ isn't just a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects you from UVA and UVB rays but an invisible serum formula that hydrates the skin. The non-greasy and oil-free product is sure to be your new best friend all year round. ₹750. Available on LoveChild.in.

Butter fruit boost

Bayla's Avo-Good Day Sunscreen with SPF 35+ and niacinamide is loaded with avocado extract and aloe juice to nourish and hydrate your skin besides protecting it from the sun. Its on-comedogenic and ultra-lightweight formula leaves no clogged pores or a white cast behind. ₹599. Available on bayla.in.

Beat the sun

Nykaa SKINRX’s new range of sunscreens in two variants, which are Ultra Defence Oil Free and Ultra Matte Dry Touch beat the sun and also remain protected from blue light. The former gives up to 6 hours long protection and is enriched with Vitamin E and Cherry Blossom Extract, while the latter is water and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor activities such as swimming and sports. ₹599 onwards. Available on Nykaa.com.

Also read: We curate a list of six serums from brands like Kiehl’s and Bayla that will help you achieve a flawless look

Beam with joy

Licorice Beam Clear sunscreen from 82°E is a clear sunscreen gel that boasts licorice, SPF 40 PA +++ and ceramides. The Licorice root extract works as a skin-brightening agent and inhibits the production of a melanin-producing enzyme while the ceramides replenish the skin’s natural lipid levels. ₹1,800. Available on 82e.com.

Plump up

The Artistry Skin Nutrition Hydrating Day Lotion technically isn't a sunscreen although this Amway product does give protection with SPF 30 UVA/UVB PA ++++. The hydrating lotion is crafted with a lightweight, invisible formula infused with red algae and carnosine that plumps your skin with moisture. ₹3,282. Available on amway.in.

Creamy formula

Simply glide on this Birch sap-rich Watery Sun Cream by Laneige to keep the skin hydrated all day long in the sun. With SPF50+ PA++++, the skin is safeguarded from UV rays even when it is exposed to sweat and water. ₹1,650. Available on nykaa.com