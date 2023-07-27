Beauty&You 2023: The second edition of talent program extends deadline to August 19

Beauty&You brings the second edition of its talent program to find the next gen of Indian beauty brands and creators. Get ready for a glittery journey into the world of beauty and creativity as Beauty&You, the brainchild of The Estée Lauder Companies' New Incubation Ventures, returns with its thrilling second edition of the talent hunt in the beauty world!

This initiative aims to discover and support the next generation of Indian beauty brands and creators. Participants will get a chance to attend expert-led masterclasses that promise to be a goldmine of knowledge and mentorship. The deadline for the program has been extended to August 19.

Talent program

The star-studded lineup of masterclasses features renowned figures like Masaba Gupta, Pritika Swarup, Dr. Harshna Bijlani, Raghava KK and more, who will impart their invaluable expertise on building a successful beauty business. A prestigious panel of judges, including industry stalwarts and thought leaders like Anchit Nayar, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Gaurav Gupta, and Deepica Mutyala, will guide and support the applicants throughout the program to find the winners in the end.

Judges

Shana Randhava, Senior Vice President of New Incubation Ventures, ELC, shares on the beauty talent hunt, "We launched Beauty&You in 2022 as a platform to inspire and empower the Indian beauty community. This year, we continue our mission by presenting a series of masterclasses, where founders and creators can learn from industry experts and fuel their ambitions."

The aim of the program is to empower winners with insider knowledge through masterclasses, giving them a taste of what it takes to build iconic beauty brands from global experts in the fields of beauty, fashion and retail.

The winners of the program will be announced on November 02, 2023. A substantial prize pool of up to 4 crores (about 500,000 USD) awaits the most innovative, inspiring, and creative ideas throughout the program. Alongside, winners will gain exposure through national and international press, opening doors to the global beauty market with the prestigious Estée Lauder Companies platforms.

More details on the application and deadline: https://www.beautyandyouawards.com/

