Lipstick Day special: Pout right with these new shades!

Rain, hail or sunshine, lipsticks are always a woman’s best friend, saving the day and raising the spirits with a dash of colour on any given day. Most of us love a little colour on our lips, and this Lipstick Day, we list a few great new options for your pouts.

Etude lip colours

Korean pouts

South Korean beauty label Etude's captivating collection of lipstick shades celebrates individuality and empowers self-expression. Etude's new lipstick collection offers a diverse array of shades -- from bold and daring reds to soft and delicate nudes -- designed to embrace the unique beauty of every individual.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Baked Matte Lipstick

Photo ready

Anastasia Beverly Hills' best-selling Satin & Matte lipsticks now come in gorgeous, ultra-glam new colours to help you nail your lip game. The new lip colours ranging from millennial pink to nude to plum are a must-have.

These long-lasting, highly-pigmented lip colours are supple and smooth for all-day wearability and come in shades of Hush Rose, Blush Brown, Sun Baked, Warm Taupe, Hush Pink.

Purplle Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick

Painting the town purple

Purplle's Always-On Matte Liquid Lipsticks on Lipstick Day! These creamy, weightless, and richly pigmented sticks have a cloud-like texture and thanks to cross-linked silicone, they are long-lasting too.

NY Bae Liquid Lipstick

Bae for lips

NY Bae Confessions Liquid Lipstick in matte finish feels velvety smooth, perfect for any occasion. The easy application and high colour payoff along with in-built primer ensure a fabulous all-day wear.

Good Vibes Hydra Glow Liquid Lipstick

Vibing right

Get swoon-worthy, velvety lips with Good Vibes Hydra Glow Matte Liquid Lipstick that comes in intense matte colours, lasting all day while leaving your lips hydrated and glowing. Enriched with the goodness of Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, and Olive Oil, these are perfect monsoon mood lifters.

Stay Quirky Liquid Lipstick

Quirky puckers

Stay Quirky's BadAss Matte Liquid Lipsticks set to a fabulous matte finish once dried. Equipped with a precise doe-foot applicator, these lipsticks make effortless and accurate application a breeze. Their non-transferable formula, delivers maximum pigmentation in just one swipe and they come in countless shades for every occasion.

Makeup Studio's Bullet lipsticks

Lips don't lie

Makeup Studio's Matte Silk Effect Lip Duo is long-lasting and comfortable on the lips. The ultra-pigmented formula applies as a gloss and dries up to an ultra-matte finish. The double-sided lipstick has a base coat on one side and a matte colour on the other and the liquid lipstick formula contains pomegranate extract for intense nutrition and care.

Revlon lip colours

Bold tales

Revlon's ColorStay Matte Lite Crayon perfectly fuses intense matte tones with an airy featherlight enriched with antioxidant-rich Mango Seed Oil to hydrate and nourish the lips. The flake-proof formula prevents fading, smudging, or feathering, giving a flawless lip look and the sticks come in an exquisite palette of 10 bold colours ranging from nudes, mauves, pinks to red and wine.

Manish Malhotra's new lip colours

Shine on

The new range of Manish Malhotra Mini Lipstick Sets by MyGlamm is a must-have addition to every makeup lover’s collection. Perfect for your on-the-go glam moments, these mini lipstick sets unveil your perfect pout with ease and style.

These lipstick duos come in four stunning collections namely Fiesta Hi-Shine, Afterparty Hi-Shine, Sundowner Soft Matte and Retro Soft Matte.

Sommer Beauty's vegan colours

Vegan lips

Sommer Beauty's vegan lipstick collection offers a wide spectrum of flattering hues, luxurious textures, and unparalleled quality. With effective formulas, clean ingredients, and thoughtful designs, their lipsticks are a great buy.

Color Chemistry lip colours

Juicy pouts

Color Chemistry from the House of Juicy Chemistry has come up with a vibrant splash of lip colours formulated with handpicked organic ingredients free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. Enriched with nourishing rosehip oil and green tea, the lipstick collection is an ode to nature's own palette, offering a diverse range of delightful shades from soft and subtle hues to bold and vivacious tones.